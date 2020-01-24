Chicago pedia: Chicago definition, term and nickname guide for local art, television music and film

PICASSO: 1. Iconic sculpture in the center of Daley Plaza.

2. The most chic slide in the world.

3. Once the most recognized piece of public art in Chicago, an honor that now belongs to “The Bean” in Millennium Park.

ART: 1. The name of everyone’s uncle in Chicago.

2. What Chicago is known for – quality artworks – or invaluable paintings at the Art Institute, sculptures in our squares and parks, or groundbreaking architecture that blinds our skyline.

FOOTWORK: A Chicago dance from the early nineties where you move your feet in a quick movement while house music runs away at a fast pace. “Don’t mind me, watch my feet!”

THE BEAN: Not the birth name, but the Chicago name for the huge stainless steel sculpture unveiled in 2004 in Millennium Park. Mumbai-born sculptor Anish Kapoor – who was paid $ 1 million to cook the $ 23 million, 110-tonne object – called it “Cloud Gate” because people can walk through the center and the top reflects the sky. But Chicago residents soon called it “The Bean” because it looks like a shiny bean. “It’s a sign that it has entered the subculture at a certain level, and that’s good, I suppose,” Kapoor admitted later. “It will be De Boon.”

“Roll Bounce.” Susan Smith / For the Sun Times

“ROLL BOUNCE”: One of the best Chicago-themed films that not enough people have seen, with hip-hop artist Bow Wow, roller skates and the South Side.

COUNTRY: Musical genre with songs about warm beer, animal husbandry and bad relationships that have inexplicably become popular in Chicago.

BOZO: In most parts of the country, this word is used to indicate idiocy (i.e., “Stop being such a bozo”). In Chicago, it conjures up images of the beloved children’s TV program that has been broadcast on WGN TV for decades with Bozo the Clown, with his sidekick Cookie.

DRILLING: A hip-hop style born on the south side that exploded in popularity at the beginning of the decade, led by artists Chief Keef (above), Lil Durk, Lil Reese, King Louie (right) and G Herbo.