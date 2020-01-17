Chicago-pedia: Chicago definition, term and nickname guide for things that locals say

THE SECOND CITY: 1. Initially a different term for Chicago, now a nickname for the third largest city in the country – soon the fourth or fifth largest.

2. Famous improvisation club and school that has produced some of the best comedians in the industry.

CHADS & TRIXIES: Term for white people from the upper middle class of 20 and 30 (originally from the suburbs) who after their studies moved to Chicago (River North, Lincoln Park and Lake View) (a Big Ten university).

DECENT: Describe something that is really good, but doesn’t get overly excited.

THE OPPS: The opposition; someone / everything that is against you.

RIGHT NOUNS: Something Chicagoans is not good at, with “O’Hara” Airport, the supermarket chain “Jewels”, Mitch “Trubinsky” and “Soldiers” Field regularly corrupted.

Right nouns.Susan Smith / For the Sun-Times

Jagoff: The ultimate putdown in Chicago. Sometimes pronounced as “jay goff.”

A BOY: 1. A trusted, skilled and hard-to-replace practitioner – male or female – of any kind of service needs (shaving and haircut, wing tips handled, cheating spouse photographed in compromising positions).

2. Person who is often recommended to friends, family members or even casual passers-by who need services.

3. Important reason that many Chicagoans will never leave Chicago. Idiom. “I have a husband.”

YOUS: The word ‘you’ is plural, as in: ‘You two leave the house and start playing.’

DA: The (i.e., “Da Bears”).

DOIN: The shortened syllable of ‘doing’, as in ‘Howya doin?’ Or “Whatcha doin?”

The Chi-Lites.Susan Smith / For the Sun-Times

WINNER: The long, long season between fall and spring. For example: “We can go to Arizona this winner.”

THROUGH: Replaces the correct use of the prepositions “at” or “to”. For example: “I grew up with Montrose and Western.” Or: “I have to go to the store to pick up half a liter of milk.”

THE CHI: Flexible hose for the city of Chicago. “We drive from Naperville to party at The Chi.” The pronunciation is also used in “Chi-Town” and by The Chi-Lites, who sang the silky hits from the 70s “Have You Seen Her” and “Oh Girl”. “More recently, a Showtime TV series was called” The Chi “.

GET LITTLE: Leave something suddenly.

tweaking: Tell someone he’s full of it.

Stiff.Susan Smith / For the Sun-Times

Fufu: Describe someone / something that is fake.

GOOF ASS: Crazy person.

MIKE’S: Air Jordans

GYM SHOES: No ‘sneakers’, no ‘tennis shoes’.

STIFF: 1. Drunk. “That wedding was nice, but, boy, Dad got stiff.”

2. Lousy on someone’s chosen profession. “We have to get rid of that guy; he is a stiff one. “

3. Corpse.

15-20 MINUTES: The standard answer to every question about how far away something is in Chicago. The answer rarely takes complicating factors into account, such as traffic. Or that the person who asked the question actually wondered about distance, not about time. Q. “How far is Sox Park from Midway?” A. “15-20 minutes.”