Chicago police detective death of apparent self-inflicted bullet wound: police

A police officer outside of Chicago died on Saturday of an apparent self-inflicted bullet wound, Chicago police said.

The 51-year-old female detective, who was assigned to the department’s financial crime department, was found dead around 4.30 pm. in a house in Edgebook, according to the police.

“The department was destroyed to hear the news,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a telephone interview. “Daily life can be a challenge for everyone, but especially for officers who selflessly devote their lives to protecting others.”

Authorities have not released the name of the officer.

Guglielmi said the detective, a 21-year-old veteran of the department, was working on long-term financial fraud investigations and that there were no indications that her death was related to her work at the department.

Colleagues described her as a tireless investigator and she was popular in the department, Guglielmi said.

“Our hearts are heavy when we mourn the loss of a Chicago investigator who died today of an apparent suicide,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet on Saturday night. “As a city, we have a moral responsibility to constantly strengthen the support networks, services and resources for our first responders and to put an end to any stigma associated with seeking help.”

Police have faced suicide by officers in recent years, and the department has responded by nearly doubling the number of officers available to officers, with the aim of having one adviser available in every police district, according to Guglielmi.

The department also has peer support officers in every police district who can coach officers through difficult times, and chaplain of every religious denomination are available to talk to officers.

“We need to remove the stigma and talk about it,” Guglielmi said. “No one should suffer alone.”

Anyone experiencing self-harm thoughts can reach the National Suicide Prevention hotline at (800) 273-8255.