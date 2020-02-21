[chicago-public-educational-institutions-sue-parking-biz-owned-by-joe-berrios’-son-in-law-for-$366k]

A son-in-law of former Cook dinner County Assessor Joseph Berrios is getting sued by the Chicago General public Faculties, which suggests he unsuccessful to shell out “no significantly less than” $366,000 underneath deals that authorized his company to park autos at 10 elementary schools, generally for baseball supporters heading to Cubs online games past 12 months.

In accordance to the lawsuit submitted in Cook dinner County circuit court docket, James T. Weiss and his parking business enterprise stopped paying CPS previous April for the suitable to park cars at three educational institutions closest to Wrigley Industry — but retained charging customers to park there in any case.

Weiss, the partner of previous condition Rep. Maria “Toni” Berrios, has co-owned a number of parking corporations, like Blk & Wht Valet LLC, which has contracted with personal CPS universities near sporting facilities for about eight several years to use their parking lots.

On Nov. 19, Weiss explained to CPS his corporation would no for a longer period be parking cars and trucks on faculty home. That was in a cellphone simply call shortly following the Chicago Tribune claimed his offices had been raided as component of the federal investigation of now-former point out Rep Luis Arroyo. Arroyo has due to the fact been billed in a federal bribery situation involving unregulated movie gambling devices.

Weiss — who also owns Collage LLC, which operates unregulated video terminals known as sweepstakes equipment — has been lobbying condition and town officers to legalize the machines.

Weiss, 41, of River Grove, hasn’t been charged with any criminal offense. He could not be attained for remark.

His associate, restaurateur Iman Bambooyani, 38, of Chicago, stated he would get in touch with back but did not.

Their law firm Raymond Sanguinetti wouldn’t comment.

Born and raised in Bridgeport, Weiss will come from a family members with deep political connections.

Edward J. Murray, his grandfather, was deputy to former metropolis Treasurer Miriam Santos and was portion-operator of two dining places at Navy Pier.

Weiss’s mom Mary Murray runs Benton Dwelling, a Bridgeport charity that has extended been supported by the Daley family.

On Nov. 13 — soon after Weiss’ place of work was raided — his mom changed him as chairman and treasurer of the Alliance of Illinois Taxpayers, a political motion committee supported by personalized damage legal professionals with ties to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.

Six days later, on Nov. 19, CPS states he instructed them he was ending his company’s agreements to park cars and trucks on university assets “effective quickly.”

But, in accordance to the lawsuit, Weiss ongoing to park cars at Blaine Elementary University till Dec.12 for patrons of the close by Mercury Theater and the Music Box Theater.

CPS says Weiss, Bambooyani and their corporations breached their agreements with the colleges, failing to pay “no fewer than $366,067.33 to day as well as five% interest” even as they held parking autos on faculty tons.

“Defendants continued to obtain profits from buyers for the parking companies although not fulfilling its payments,” according to the lawsuit.

Most of the dollars — at minimum $318,000 — is owed to Inter-American Magnet Faculty, which is four blocks east of Wrigley Field. Weiss was meant to spend the college $31,800 a month, but he experimented with consistently to get CPS to slice the regular payment, declaring taxes and journey-sharing organizations ended up chopping into his earnings. CPS also rejected Weiss’ attempts to cancel the specials.

Inter-American’s principal and Neighborhood School Council co-chairs did not return messages in search of comment.

According to the lawsuit, Blk & Wht started skipping payments very last April to 3 educational institutions that had been getting that further income thanks to their proximity to Wrigley Field: Inter-American, Blaine and Brennemann.

In November, the business commenced skipping payments to 7 other universities, in accordance to CPS: Alcott, New Industry, Goudy, McCutcheon, Suder Montessori Magnet, Franklin and Walt Disney Magnet.

Entirely, the CPS lawsuit claims the universities are owed $366,000 — but the individual losses stated for each college incorporate up to about $450,000.

A CPS spokeswoman would not describe that discrepancy.

In 2018, a Chicago Solar-Instances investigation identified that Weiss’ corporation used a convicted boy or girl intercourse offender to park autos at the Inter-American large amount adjacent to its playground though young children had been taking part in there, a violation of state legislation. The parking company’s contracts with CPS demanded it to do fingerprint-centered crimninal-qualifications checks with the FBI and the Illinois Condition Police on personnel “who may possibly have get hold of with CPS college students.”

CPS made a decision the company’s personnel “do not interact with CPS college students,” so Blk & Wht was not necessary to check out its workers’ backgrounds. But the faculty system later on amended its promotions with the parking organization, reducing the provision about background checks at the similar time it stepped up checks for its have staff and volunteers