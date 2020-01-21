Chicago ranked 10th among the most diverse cities in the country

Chicago is barely cracking the top 10 most racially diverse cities in the country, and diversity has fallen somewhat since 2010, partly due to the city’s declining black population, according to a new analysis of the US News & World Report.

U.S. News calculated a “diversity score” by analyzing the most recent censuses for 66 cities with a population of 300,000 or more. The score of a city indicates that two randomly chosen people come from a different ethnic or racial group – a perfect score for the diversity index is 1.

The Chicago score of 0.75 was in 10th place in the list.

Seven of the top 10 most diverse cities were in California – the top three were Stockton (0.84); Oakland (0.82); and Sacramento (0.81). At the bottom of the list were Lexington, Kentucky (0.47); Detroit (0.43); and El Paso, Texas (0.43).

Although Detroit received the second lowest diversity score, diversity increased by 21% – the largest growth in any city. Chicago’s diversity decreased by 1.1%.

Chicago is also behind other cities with similar population sizes. It stood behind New York (0.79); Houston (0.77); and Los Angeles (0.76). Each of those cities also experienced a slight dip in its diversity except New York.

In general, between 2010 and 2018, the largest cities in the country became 2% more diverse. Around 70% of the 66 cities assessed grew in racial diversity at the same time.

Devon Haynie, Assistant Editor-in-Chief for Cities at U.S. News said US cities are becoming less homogeneous, but “diversity does not always translate into equal opportunities.”

The report does not take into account the racial segregation of a city in the diversity score, but is based on 2018 population estimates from the American Community Survey and the ten-year census data from 2010. It uses white, black, Asian, Indian / Alaska-native, indigenous Hawaiian / Pacific islander and Spanish as racial and ethnic groups.

“Even the most diverse cities in the country face racial inequalities in income levels, education level, and home ownership,” Haynie said in a statement.

The most diverse cities of the American News and World Report

Ranking diversity

CITY

2018 Diversity Index Score

Change in diversity between 2010-2018

Ranking diversity

CITY

2018 Diversity Index Score

Change in diversity between 2010-2018

1

Stockton, California

0.84

0.10%

2

Oakland, California

0.82

0.90%

3

Sacramento, California

0.81

1.50%

4

New York, New York

0.79

0.90%

5

Long Beach, California

0.78

-1.70%

American news and world report

The least diverse cities of the American News and World Report

Ranking diversity

CITY

2018 Diversity Index Score

Change in diversity between 2010-2018

Ranking diversity

CITY

2018 Diversity Index Score

Change in diversity between 2010-2018

66

El Paso, Texas

0.43

-1.20%

65

Detroit, Michigan

0.43

21.00%

64

Lexington, Kentucky

0.47

7.30%

63

Portland, Oregon

0.48

3.10%

62

Louisville, Kentucky

0.51

6.20%

American news and world report

Manny Ramos is a member of the Corps in Report for America, a non-profit journalistic program aimed at better informing the Sun Times about issues that affect the south and west of Chicago.