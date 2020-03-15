Chicago restrictions bar crowds to 100, bans lines exterior

With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations looming, the city is limiting crowds at bars to assistance protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

All businesses that promote liquor will have their utmost capacity cut in 50 %, with a cap of 100 folks.

Bars and other enterprises also ought to discontinue the apply of allowing patrons line up outside the house as they hold out to get in.

The transfer comes as Gov. J.B. Pritzker mentioned he is looking at shutting down bars and places to eat across the point out altogether amid worries in excess of the spread of COVID-19.

Throughout a news conference Sunday at O’Hare Airport, Mayor Lori Lightfoot acknowledged that was a probability but stated the town was providing business enterprise owners a likelihood to comply with the new directives.

“We’re providing them the option today to exhibit that they can get this correct, but if they are not prepared to do that and work with us, we’re heading to have to get a lot more drastic steps and however which is gonna necessarily mean far more hardship on not only the owners but also the workers,” mentioned Lightfoot, who acknowledged that the restaurant and bar business is hurting in the confront of the pandemic.

Following thousands of travellers had been remaining waiting around for several hours at O’Hare Intercontinental Airport as they confronted progress screening for the coronavirus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday identified as on the White Dwelling and other federal authorities to “offer concrete ideas on how to avoid or at minimum mitigate these challenges heading ahead.”

