Chicago shootings: 1 killed, 3 injured Wednesday

One person was killed and three others were injured on Wednesday in two shootings in Chicago – one of which was a triple shoot in West Garfield Park.

The trio was in a gray SUV around 1:30 PM. When they stopped at a corner in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue and had a “verbal confrontation” with someone, said officer Michelle Tannehill, a CPD spokeswoman.

The person on the corner pulled a gun and started shooting, Tannehill said. The driver, an 18-year-old man, was hit several times. He crashed the vehicle as he drove away.

The driver was taken to the Stroger hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old in the thigh, and both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Researchers believe the shooting was related to a “drug-related robbery,” Tannehill said. Several interested people were interviewed.

At the other shooting of the day, a teenager was injured in Marquette Park on the southwest side.

The 17-year-old was in an alley at 1:24 pm. behind a house in the 2600 block of West 64th Street when two men walked up and one of them shot, according to police.

The boy, who was grazed twice on his right arm, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central investigators.

Two people were injured Tuesday in urban cases of gun violence.

