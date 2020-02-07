Chicago shootings: 1 killed, 4 injured Thursday

Five people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, including a man who killed in Gresham on the south side.

The 39-year-old was no longer discovered in a vehicle around 7 p.m. in the 8,500 block of South Parnell Avenue with a bullet wound to the chest, the Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details of the fatal outcome.

In non-fatal shootings, a teenager was injured in Woodlawn on the south side.

The boy, 15, walked north around 6.25 pm. in block 6200 of South Eberhart Avenue when someone wearing all black approached him and fired shots, police said. He was beaten in the arm and hand. His family took him to the University of Illinois Hospital, where he was stabilized. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

At the last shooting of the day, a 32-year-old man was injured in Uptown on the north side.

He passed the 900 block of West Montrose Avenue around 11:55 pm. when someone in a silver SUV shot at him, the police said. The man was taken to the Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour earlier a man was shot in Bronzeville on the south side.

The man, 29, was outside around 11:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Vincennes Avenue when someone went upstairs and fired shots and hit him in the leg, the police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The first shot of the day seriously injured a 39-year-old man in Gresham on the south side.

He argued with another man in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue around 11:53 am when the 39-year-old struck him and prompted the other to pull a gun and open fire, police said. He was shot in the thigh and taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

One person was shot in Chicago on Wednesday.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.