Chicago shootings: 1 shot Wednesday

One person was shot in Chicago on Wednesday.

The man, 30, was seriously injured in what, according to police, was a theft-related shooting on a CTA Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted station Wednesday morning.

He got off a train west at 10:45 am at the UIC-Halsted stop when another person on the train pulled on his backpack, Chicago Police Chief Patrol Fred Waller told reporters.

The two exchanged brief words before the suspect pulled out a gun and the man shot in the back, Waller said. The suspect grabbed the backpack and fled.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in “very serious” condition, Waller said, adding that there were several other people in the train carriage at that time.

The police released photos of a suspect during the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was in custody on Thursday morning.

Six people were shot in Chicago on Wednesday, one of them deadly.

