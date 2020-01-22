Chicago shootings: 2 shots Tuesday

Two people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, including a 43-year-old man who was wounded in a Logan Square shootout that led to a police chase and ended in a crash in Ravenswood on the north side.

The man was shot around 8:35 PM by someone in a passing car. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue, the Chicago police said. The alleged shooters flew away and shot at the police during a chase.

The hunt ended in a crash in the 4400 block of North Western Avenue, police said. The totalized car was shown outside the Albany Bank and Trust on the corner of the Western and Montrose lanes on Thursday evening.

The people in the vehicle were taken into custody and a gun was found.

The 43-year-old man, who was shot in the trunk, was brought to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No officers were injured.

In the other shots that day, a 17-year-old boy was shot during a robbery near Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood on the south side.

He and a 15-year-old boy were sitting on the sidewalk around 6:30 PM. in the 6100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when a black vehicle approached them, the police said. Two people got out, produced a gun and demanded their ownership.

The 17-year-old ran and was shot in the chest, police said. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The younger boy was not injured and the suspects fled the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and Area South investigators are investigating this.