Chicago shootings: 3 injured Monday

Three people were shot in Chicago on Monday, including a 14-year-old boy who was shot in South Shore on the South Side.

The boy stood on the sidewalk at 4.10 pm. in the 2100 block of East 68th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, the Chicago police said. He was beaten in the groin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

The Chicago fire brigade responded around 4:30 PM. to the 6800 block from South Crandon Avenue for a boy with a bullet wound, according to Cmdr. Frank Velez. He was listed in a serious to critical condition, Velez said.

No arrests have been made and Area Central investigators are investigating this.

A 53-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in West Town on the northwest side.

He walked around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was grazing in the leg, the police said.

The man went to the West Suburban Medical Center where his condition had stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area Central investigators.

A 52-year-old man was injured while cycling in Roseland on the south side.

Around 2:03 a.m. he was in the 100 block of West 107th Street when someone fired shots in a passing black Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

The man was hit in the leg and stomach and his condition was stabilized at the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South investigators investigate.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where three people were killed and eight were injured at shootings throughout the city.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.