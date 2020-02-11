Chicago shootings: 3 shot Monday

Three people were shot in Chicago on Monday, including a 38-year-old man who was in serious condition after being shot on the Lower West Side.

He walked around 3.52 pm. in the 2200 block of South Oakley Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle stopped and someone inside the fire opened, the Chicago police said. He was hit in the arm, shoulder, and stomach.

The man rushed to Mt. Sinai hospital in serious condition, police said.

Investigate Area Central investigators.

Two men were injured at a drive-in in Woodlawn on the south side.

The men, 21 and 49, were walking together just before 1 am when someone fired shots from an orange SUV in the 6300 block of South Eberhart Avenue, police said.

The younger man was shot in the head while the older man was hit in the arm and back, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 21-year-old was in good condition and the 49-year-old was in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Central investigators.

This weekend nine people were killed and 14 others were injured in urban cases of gun violence.

