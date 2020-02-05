Chicago shootings: 5 shot, 1 killed Tuesday

Five people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, including a man killed in Englewood on the south side.

The man, 40, was on the street around 3 p.m. in the 6,000 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, the Chicago police said.

He was hit several times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was declared dead, the police said.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details of the fatal outcome.

Later in the evening, a teenager was seriously injured in a double shooting in the Wentworth Gardens apartments on the south side.

The boy, 16, was outside with an 18-year-old man around 8:20 PM. in the 200 block of West 38th Place when shots hit, they both, according to police.

The 16-year-old was beaten and brought to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 18-year-old was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the hip and arm.

Early Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was injured in a drive-by at Kilbourn Park on the northwest side.

He was driving in the 4200 block of West Belmont Avenue, just before 3 p.m. when an unknown vehicle was driving next to him and firing someone inside, the police said.

He was beaten twice in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, police said. It was in good condition.

The first time the day was photographed, a 21-year-old man left injured in Washington Park on the south side.

Around 12:35 pm he was in his parked vehicle in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone approached from behind and fired shots, police said.

He was beaten in the arm but drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. It was in good condition.

Five people were also shot in Chicago on Monday.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.