Chicago shootings: 5 shot Monday in Chicago

Five people were shot in Chicago on Monday, including a 31-year-old man who was injured in a shooting at Chicago Lawn on the south side.

He walked around 7:35 PM. in the 3200 block of West 61st Street when four men stopped and got out in a dark vehicle, the Chicago police said. They pulled out firearms and fired at the man.

The man was hit in the buttocks and brought to the Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Investigate Area Central investigators.

A 23-year-old man was injured in Hermosa on the northwest side.

He walked around 3.34 pm. in the 4,200 block of West Wabansia Avenue when two men approached him, pulled out firearms and shot at him, police said.

The man was beaten in the shoulder and taken to Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area North investigators are investigating.

A man was shot while driving through Austin on the west side Monday.

He was driving around 1750 in the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue when someone shot at him from the sidewalk, police said.

Bullets pierced the vehicle door and hit the 27-year-old, police said. He drove himself to a medical facility in Portage Park and was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured, police said. Area North investigators are investigating.

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in South Chicago.

Around 1:13 am the boys, 16 and 17, were sitting in an aisle in the 7900 block of South Paxton Avenue when an older black SUV crashed, police said. Someone got out of the SUV and shot at the teenagers before he drove away.

The 17-year-old was shot in the hand and the 16-year-old was shot in the arm, police said. Both were taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area South investigators investigate.

Four people were killed and others 19 were injured in shootings in the city last weekend.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.