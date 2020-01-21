Chicago shootings: 5 shot Monday, January 21 in Chicago

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a teenage boy who was wounded by gunfire in Garfield Park on the west side.

The 17-year-old walked around 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of West West End Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots, the Chicago police said. He ran away and realized that he was grazed in his leg.

He was brought to the West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said. He did not give the investigators a description of the shooter.

No one is in custody as Area North investigators investigate.

A 37-year-old man was injured when he was shot by someone after a fight in Austin on the west side.

The man was shot in the leg and buttocks around 1:30 PM. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue, the police said. He argued with someone who left later. However, that person returned to a red vehicle with four doors and opened fire.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Fifteen minutes later, a 22-year-old woman was injured in a shooting at Lawndale on the west side.

She was shot in a vehicle around 1:15 am. in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard, the Chicago police said.

She took herself to Mt. Sinai hospital with two gunshot wounds on her shoulder, the police said. No arrests were made.

A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting at West Garfield Park.

He was shot around 12:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, the police said.

He brought himself to Loretto Hospital in good condition and was transferred to Mt. Sinai hospital, the police said. Nobody is in custody.

The first shooting of the day injured a 32-year-old man in Fernwood on the south side.

He was in the 10300 block of South Harvard Avenue around 10:07 am when he heard gunshots and realized he was being shot, police said.

He was taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a bullet wound on his leg, police said.

Area South investigators are investigating.

During the weekend, three people were killed and 13 others were injured by gun violence in the city.

