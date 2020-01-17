Chicago shootings: 7 shots, 1 killed Thursday

Seven people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, including a 23-year-old man who was killed in a double shooting in Little Village.

The man walked with a woman, 22, around 9.15 pm. when two men in masks followed them in the 3200 block of West 24th Street, the Chicago police said. As the man and the woman turned around, the males opened fire and hit the man in the chest and leg and the woman in the hip and leg.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was declared dead, the police said. The woman was stabilized.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details of the fatal outcome.

The shooters fled south on Sawyer Avenue, police said. No arrests have been reported.

Hours earlier, five people, including three children, were shot in a barber shop in East Garfield Park.

Two people entered Gotcha Faded barbershop around 6.15 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road, looked around and walked back, the police said. Then they shot into the store from outside.

An 11-year-old boy was hit in the back, abdomen, and left arm, police said. Another boy, 16, was shot in the hip, while a third, 12, was hit in the knee.

They were taken to the Stroger hospital, where their circumstances were stabilized, the police said.

The 11- and 12-year-old boys are brothers who get their hair cut for the first time at Gotcha Faded, said their mother, Cierra Mobley. Their father’s classmate works in the store, she said, and they wanted to support the company.

Mobley arrived at the store after one of her sons called her and said he was shot, she said. From there, officers sent her to Stroger.

Two men, 30 and 40 years old, were also affected, the police said. The older man was beaten in the thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the younger man brought himself to the Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Their circumstances were stabilized.

A toddler was also in the barber shop when the fire broke out but was not hit, police said.

“We have to do something about this violence.” Said deputy chef Ernest Cato at a press conference on the spot. “This must be a collaboration with the community and organizations. This is no longer tolerated. “

Detectives reviewed video on the spot, police said.

On Wednesday, three people died and three more were wounded in the city by gun violence.

