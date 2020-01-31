Chicago shootings: 8 shot Thursday in Chicago

Eight people were injured on Thursday in shootings in Chicago, including five who were shot in a 90-minute period.

At the last shooting of the day, two men were injured as they drove through Little Village on the southwest side.

The men, both 21 years old, were traveling south around 8:05 PM. when someone in the 2100 block of South Trumbull Avenue pulled out a gun and opened fire, the Chicago police said. One man was shot in the thigh and grazed on the torso, while the other was grazed on the thigh. Both were in good condition after they had driven to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Less than an hour and a half before that, a man was shot in Austin on the west side.

The 33-year-old was in a parked vehicle around 6:45 PM. when someone walked up to him in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street and fired shots, the police said. He was beaten in the stomach and taken to the Stroger hospital, where he was stabilized.

Fifteen minutes earlier, two men were shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

They were in a vehicle in a westerly direction around 6:30 PM. in the 1200 block of West 115th Street when another vehicle stopped and someone inside the fire opened, the police said. The vehicle in which the men were seated then crashed onto fallow land.

The men, 19 and 23, were each beaten in the shoulder and taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Their circumstances were stabilized.

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in Hyde Park on the south side.

Officers carried out a welfare check around 3.30 pm. in an apartment in the 800 block of East Drexel Square Drive and found the 56-year-old inside with a bullet wound at the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Around the same time a man was injured in Lawndale on the west side.

The 21-year-old stood at the front of a residential building around 3:30 PM. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue when three men across the street pulled weapons and opened fire, police said. The man was hit in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was mentioned in good condition.

The first day the shooting was reported, a 26-year-old man was injured in Albany Park on the northwest side.

At 4.15 p.m. he stood on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Kimball Avenue when shots were fired, police said. He was hit in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Thursday’s shootings follow on a Wednesday in which six people were shot, one of them deadly.

