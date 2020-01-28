Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 2 fatal Monday in Chicago

Nine people were shot, two of them dead, Monday in Chicago, including a 47-year-old man who was shot dead in Back of the Yards on the south side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter report around 8:20 PM. in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, where they found him in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle, the Chicago police said.

He had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the spot, police said.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details of his death.

No one is in custody as Area Central investigators.

A 15-year-old boy found dead in West Chesterfield on the south side seems to have shot himself, police say.

He was not found around 7.50 am with a bullet wound in his face in an alley in the 9400 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

The teenager was declared dead on the spot, police said.

A source of law enforcement said the gunshot wound appears to have inflicted itself.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office confirmed his death.

The police, who initially said they were conducting a murder investigation, said on Monday morning that they are conducting a death investigation.

In non-fatal shootings, three people were injured in a shoot in Garfield Park on the west side.

They were shot around 8:12 PM. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, the police said.

A 38-year-old man was beaten in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. Two other people, a 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, took themselves to the Rush hospital and later moved to the Stroger hospital.

The teenager was hit in the leg and is in good condition, the police said. The 22-year-old was shot in the pelvis area and is in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area North investigators investigate.

A few blocks away, a 39-year-old man was injured when he was shot in Garfield Park on the west side.

About 8:12 pm he was in the 3000 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, the police said.

The man was beaten in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North investigators investigate.

A baby was shot in Uptown on the north side.

The baby was shot in the head around 7:38 PM. in the 800 block of West Leland Avenue, the police said.

A man walked into Weiss Hospital with the child who was later taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. The baby is in a “serious but stable” state, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

A crime scene was not found in Leland and Clarendon, but police are “reviewing the first reports” about the incident, Guglielmi said.

The Area North detectives are investigating the first report of the man being shot at in the street, police said.

A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Brighton Park on the southwest side.

He was on the street around 6:56 pm. in the 4600 block of South Francisco Avenue when someone approached and shot him, the police said.

The man was grazed in the head and was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made while Area Central investigators investigate.

A 68-year-old man was injured when he was shot in his vehicle in Garfield Park on the west side.

He was in his vehicle in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road around 2:05 am when a light-colored vehicle with two people was driving, police said. The driver of the vehicle shot, shot the man in the shoulder and ran north to Pulaski.

The man drove to the 300 block of South Pulaski, where officers were called, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area North investigators investigate.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where two people were killed and 14 others were injured.

