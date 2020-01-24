Chicago shootings: man killed, 2 injured in Thursday rifle violence

A man was killed outside a Chatham Walgreens on the south side and two other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago on Thursday.

The 27-year-old man was shot dead around 9:45 pm. sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of the Walgreens in the first block of East 75th Street, according to the Chicago police. He was beaten in the head and declared dead on the spot.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details of the fatal outcome.

More than an hour earlier, a man was seriously injured in a raid on Rogers Park on the north side.

The 33-year-old was on the sidewalk around 8:25 PM. in the 6700 block of North Bosworth Avenue when two men approached, demanded his possessions and then shot him in the chest, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition.

The people who shot him are also wanted in connection with two other armed robberies Thursday in Rogers Park and Buena Park, in addition to four other robberies in Edgewater and Pilsen since January 17, according to police.

Thursday’s first shooting left an injured man in Chatham on the south side.

The 36-year-old quarrel with someone at 8:00 in the 900 block of East 82nd Street when the other person shot him in the left ear, the police said. He only came to St. Bernard Hospital and was in good condition.

A police source said the shooting was possibly related to home affairs.

A man was killed on Wednesday and three other people were injured in shootings in the city.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.