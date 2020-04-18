Chicago Sky middle Stefanie Dolson claims she acquired COVID-19

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky heart Stefanie Dolson announced that she tested constructive for the coronavirus, generating her the to start with recognised Chicago qualified athlete to deal COVID-19.

Dolson mentioned in a online video that aired Friday evening during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA draft that she and her ‘whole family’ tested favourable about a thirty day period back, the Chicago Tribune reported.

















































‘This virus has hit rather near to property,” mentioned Dolson, who, alongside with Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese, is one of two WNBA gamers regarded to have contracted the virus. ‘My mom, she finished up being admitted into the hospital for about 4 days. She had extreme symptoms, pneumonia. But mainly because of the group of healthcare personnel that was there, she’s dwelling safe and sound now and balanced.’

Dolson, who is dwelling in New York, did not share any details about her own problem and could not be reached for remark by the Tribune. Having said that, the team’s principal owner, Michael Alter, advised the paper that Dolson’s indicators ‘never bought truly poor.’

Alter said that workforce officials consulted with medical practitioners with the College of Chicago Medication, which is the team’s formal health care service provider and a key sponsor. Sky coach James Wade stated the WNBA has conferred with Dolson on her treatment choices.















































