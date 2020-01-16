Chicago Sky reveals 2020 schedule

After a heartbreaking loss in the second round of the WNBA play-offs last September, the Sky made their intentions for the 2020 season clear.

“We’re going upstairs,” said coach James Wade. “We’re going to kick everyone – next year.”

That statement will be put to the test when the Sky, which unveiled their 2020 schedule on Thursday, starts its 15th season on May 15 with the host of the Minnesota Lynx.

As a formality, the Sky faces each team three times with the exception of the Dream, Fever and Sun, which they will play four times (twice at home and twice away).

The Sky removes their trio of games against the defending WNBA champion Mystics early in the season and plays all three games in June.

The toughest part of heaven comes on the fourth of July when they play five road races in nine days. During their journey they visit Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix and Dallas.

There are still many questions about the selection of Sky for next season, because seven of their 12 players are free. The Sky Courtney is expected to designate Vandersloot as a key player, corresponding to an NFL franchise tag, and to re-sign Allie Quigley, two of their three All-Stars. Diamond DeShields and Cheyenne Parker, who played important roles last season, will be back next season.

The Sky also has the eighth overall choice in the depth in April.

View their full schedule below:

2020_RegularSeasonSchedule.pdf