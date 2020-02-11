Chicago Sky’s Katie Lou Samuelson, Stefanie Dolson among 3-in-3 Olympic training camp guests

NEW YORK – Basketball in the US has a team of WNBA players available to qualify for 3-in-3 at the Olympics.

Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson head the 11 players who have been invited this week to a training camp in Chicago. From the group, the selection committee selects four women to represent the US at the qualifying tournament in India from 18-22 March.

“I’m very happy to get the chance,” said Plum, who helped the Americans win gold in the 5-to-5 World Championship in 2018. “Every time you put on an American sweater, it’s great.”

The US has been taking professional players to tournaments in recent months to take them to a higher level of FIBA ​​3-on-3. Although the players have a lot of experience playing 5-to-5, they are still relatively new to 3-to-3.

“It is definitely a faster and faster game,” said Samuelson. “You have to move quickly from attack to defense.”

The 3-on-3 rules are made for up-tempo competition. There is one 10-minute period, making 3-in-3 much faster than its 5-in-5 counterpart. A game can even end earlier if a team scores 21 points in less than 10 minutes. If the game is tied after 10 minutes, it goes overtime, with the first team to score two points winning. There is also a shot clock of 12 seconds.

Plum and Samuelson, who have just finished a 5-in-5 US national team stint, were not worried about the lack of 3-in-3 experience.

“We have time to play and grow together,” said Samuelson, who won a gold medal for the US at the World Cup under 18 in 2013.

Two of the four members of the qualification team must be in the top 10 in America in total. Plum is currently second followed by Gray, Samuelson, Kelly Faris and Layshia Clarendon. Dolson is 10th on the list.

The selection committee can choose someone else from the pool for the other two places in the qualification team. Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon is number 1 on the US points list, but she will not be available because her university team is in the middle of the NCAA tournament.

The top three teams of the qualifying tournament of each gender will advance to the Tokyo Games. If the Americans qualify, their rosters can be a little different for the Olympics. From now on, two players must be the top 10 in a country from 22 May. The other two players in the team must have at least 3,600 points. FIBA has been eligible several times in the past year.

The American women have dominated the Olympic Games 5-in-5 and won six consecutive gold medals. They have been struggling in 3-on-3 lately. They finished fifth in 2018 after they had not qualified in 2017. They also did not qualify for the World Cup last year.

Although the women’s qualification team will consist of pros, the men’s team will have played 3-in-3 players in the mix. Robbie Hummel, Kareem Maddox and Damon Huffman lead the way. That trio helped American men win their first 3-in-3 world title last year when the Americans finished 7-0 in the tournament.

“This is an extremely exciting time for American basketball as we prepare for the first ever 3×3 Olympic qualifying tournament. This training camp is the next step towards earning a berth for the Olympics, so it’s incredibly important, ”said Jim Tooley, CEO of Basketball, USA. “Many of the best available 3×3 players in our country will participate, and USA Basketball will select the best possible 3×3 US teams for the Olympic qualifiers.”