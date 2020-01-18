Chicago snowstorm nets 3 inches of snow; bitterly cold to follow

Chicagoans woke up to warmer temperatures, melting snow and sloppy roads Saturday morning, but strong gusts of wind and bitter cold conditions are expected at nightfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds up to 45 mph from the northwest are expected today in the Chicago area, which, according to a warning for winter storms, leads to blowing and drifting snow. Bone rattling gusts of wind can cause wind chills from 15 to 25 below zero, according to predictors.

Some ice-cold rain and snow showers may strike before the temperature drops by a maximum of 20 degrees to 6 p.m., the forecasters say. Heights are expected in the upper 30s, but can drop to just 5 degrees after the sun goes down.

Pedestrians carry their bags as they step on muddy snow in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020, the morning after a winter storm brought snow, rain and gusts of wind to zero. Pat Nabong / For the Sun Times

That could leave the slush and snow that was left behind after a storm hit the region on Friday night, destroying travel time at the city’s airports and grumbling commuter traffic. By Saturday morning, 3.1 inches of snow were recorded at O’Hare Airport, with 2.6 inches in Midway, officials said.

The FAA issued a ground stop on O’Hare Friday that pushed back hundreds of flights. Midway was not hit by the stop, but both airports reported hundreds of cancellations when snow and ice covered the area.

The operations declined to order Saturday morning, but 222 flights were canceled at O’Hare from 10:00 am, with delays of an average of 18 minutes, according to the city’s Aviation Department. Midway reported 30 flight cancellations with average delays of less than 15 minutes.

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected early Sunday, with the Sunday morning windchill falling to minus 15 degrees.

The Cook County government reminds residents that daytime heating centers are available for people without adequate heating in their homes.