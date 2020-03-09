Chicago St. Patrick’s Day river dyeing, parade make it the best city to celebrate

If you live in Chicago, you know no other city compares on St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, the pub crawls, parades and river dyeing have made Chicago the best city to celebrate for two years in a row.
Though Boston and Philadelphia have respectable celebrations, the Windy City came out on top of the best cities in the country to spend March 17, according to WalletHub.
To rank the festivities of 200 U.S. cities, WalletHub reviewed each one’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions, safety, accessibility, cost and weather. Things like Irish population size, parties and festivals per capita, cost of beer, crime rate and walkability were all taken into consideration.
Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tampa were deemed the top five cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, WalletHub said.
Grid View
-
Stacey Peterson and Kevin McGuire take a selfie with the green Chicago River to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The Plumber’s Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
Yvonne Coviello and Lisa Chirico come out to see the Plumber’s Local Union 130 dye the Chicago River green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The Plumber’s Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The crowd celebrates as the Plumber’s Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to honor St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The Plumber’s Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The crowd celebrates as the Plumber’s Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to honor St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
Otis and Pauline Day come out to see the Plumber’s Local Union 130 dye the Chicago River green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The Plumber’s Local Union 130 dyes the Chicago River green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
Costumed revelers come out to see the Plumber’s Local Union 130 dye the Chicago River green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The Shannon Rovers at the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
Governor Bruce Rauner at the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The Shannon Rovers at the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
Dan Biss at the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The ComEd float in the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The Emerald Society in the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
The Trinity Irish Dance School in the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 17th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times
-
Marchers take part in the Clear Ridge Social Athletic Club Archer Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Garfield Ridge | Provided photo
-
Marchers take part in the Clear Ridge Social Athletic Club Archer Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Garfield Ridge | Provided photo
-
Marchers take part in the Clear Ridge Social Athletic Club Archer Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Garfield Ridge | Provided photo
-
Marchers take part in the Clear Ridge Social Athletic Club Archer Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Garfield Ridge | Provided photo