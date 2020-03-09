Chicago St. Patrick’s Day river dyeing, parade make it the best city to celebrate

If you live in Chicago, you know no other city compares on St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, the pub crawls, parades and river dyeing have made Chicago the best city to celebrate for two years in a row.

Though Boston and Philadelphia have respectable celebrations, the Windy City came out on top of the best cities in the country to spend March 17, according to WalletHub.

To rank the festivities of 200 U.S. cities, WalletHub reviewed each one’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions, safety, accessibility, cost and weather. Things like Irish population size, parties and festivals per capita, cost of beer, crime rate and walkability were all taken into consideration.

Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tampa were deemed the top five cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, WalletHub said.

