The City of Chicago sues a Rockford coffee company for trademark infringement and claims that the company’s logo is an imitation of the Chicago Fire Department symbol.

Fire brigade coffee and fire brigade have both logos consisting of the letters D, F and C, interwoven in a stylized monogram, which is likely to confuse consumers with the idea that the city has approved or sponsored the company, according to the Thursday trial. tightened.

The lawsuit also claims that the company was aware of the fire department’s logo and created a similar symbol “because it concluded that the use of a brand similar to the CFD brand would significantly improve the sale of goods” and the success of Company.

According to the lawsuit, the city first used the CFD brand in the trade on January 1, 1949 and has the logo on ambulances, trucks and on some uniforms. The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a trademark registration for the CFD symbol in 2006, the court said.

The USPTO has incorrectly issued a trademark registration for the Fire Department Coffee symbol in 2019, according to the suit. The company features the brand on mugs, clothing and other items that are for sale online.

According to the website, the company is run by firefighters and “10% of the proceeds from each order go to support ill or injured firefighters and first responders.”

Fire brigade coffee “deliberately tries to drive inappropriate on city coattails and to act on the success and goodwill of the city,” the court said. It is claimed that the company was aware of the similarities between the logos, but nevertheless continued.

According to the lawsuit, the company ignored a truce letter sent by the city in April 2019 and continued to use the mark on its merchandise.

“Fire brigade coffee aimed for all the correct legal channels and provided an approved, registered trademark for our current fire brigade coffee logo,” the company said in a statement. “Our company, founded and operated by firefighters, is reflected in our logo, a style used by fire brigades across the country.”

The suit seeks an order that prevents the company from using its logo or a similar logo and instructs the USPTO to cancel the company’s trademark registration.