Chicago Sunlight-Periods scholar art contest aims to brighten upcoming: The Creativeness Job

These definitely are difficult periods we’re going through, but this a lot we believe: Brighter times are in advance, hopefully quicker alternatively than later.

It’s also an especially challenging, worrisome time for young children, quite a few of whom now find on their own going through not only uncertainty due to the fact of the coronavirus, but also the lack of ability to go to college or even depart the household.

With that in mind, we’re launching an art contest for Chicago-space kids known as “The Imagination Project” — with little ones from elementary-faculty age by senior 12 months of significant school invited to post digital images of up to 5 paintings, drawings or pc-aided graphic creations to our information firm.

We’ll pick five winners from each individual of a few age groups — elementary college, center faculty and substantial university. Just about every winner will obtain a $20 present card and see their artwork printed by the Sunlight-Instances in print and on-line. Just about every also will get a cost-free a single-year digital membership to the Sunlight-Occasions, which includes complete entry to suntimes.com and our a short while ago revamped e-paper. (See mom and dad, there’s a thing in this for you, as well.)

We strategy to also decide on a selection of “honorable mentions” that (sorry!) won’t acquire a prize, but will also be publicized by our newspaper for all to see.

There are a couple asks right here:

• This has to be original artwork.

• Mother and father or a different grownup guardian ought to be Alright with this and fill out the online form on behalf of participating students.

• And maybe most importantly, the artwork need to drop beneath the concept of “Brighter Days.”

What do we indicate by “Brighter Days”?

We picked the idea for the reason that, to us, it is hopeful and an indicator of far better times in advance.

But it is up to the young children to interpret the topic, build their personal eyesight.

Submissions are digital only, via our web page. Make sure you check out suntimes.com/creativity for specifics, which includes contest guidelines and directions on how to post entries. The due day is April 24.

A few of other notes: You may possibly have noticed a delicate alter on the front web site of our print editions and e-paper. We’ve taken the purple Chicago flag star that usually goes among “Sun” and “Times” and reconfigured it to unfold word about how we need to preserve currently being aware about social distancing and keeping harmless. We’ll maintain this look right up until the pandemic subsides.

The modified Chicago Sun-Moments logo, intended to stimulate social distancing. Bryan Barker

Aside from The Creativeness Task, we’re getting other methods to support the community, such as currently being a media sponsor of the Chicago Neighborhood COVID-19 Response Fund.

From all of us at “The Vivid One”— 1 of our newspaper’s longtime nicknames — to all of you, we want you health and fitness, protection and “Brighter Days” during this most critical time.

Sincerely,

Nykia Wright, Interim CEO

Chris Fusco, Editor-in-Chief