Chicago Tribune features staffers shell out cuts or severance

Wage reductions had been introduced Thursday for staff members at the Chicago Tribune as parent firm Tribune Publishing seeks to offset “sharp declines” in marketing revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown, Robert Feder writes.

Effective April 19, the company will completely minimize the base fork out of non-unionized staffers on a sliding scale of up to 10 per cent, with those people earning a lot more getting steeper cuts.

















































Workers have right until April 17 to make your mind up no matter whether to take the wage reduction or go away the business and acquire severance.

