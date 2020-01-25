Chicago waste: research into waste collection can offer ways to stimulate recycling, Lightfoot hopes

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has asked the Department of Streets and Sanitation to start a waste management investigation into ‘best practices from around the country’ to find a way to improve the dismal 9% recycling rate in Chicago.

Streets and Sanitation spokesperson, Marjani Williams, said recycling is a “key component” in efforts to “make Chicago more sustainable”. The nationwide study, she added, would investigate “global changes in recycling patterns” and the resale market for recyclable materials.

The department “works to identify best practices from across the country that will help strengthen the Blue Cart Recycling Program and the city’s waste management system,” Williams wrote in an email to the Sun Times.

“Future recycling contracts are still under development and will go through the procurement process in 2020. … We are still working on determining the changes that will be made to the program and contracts.”

Recycling contracts with Waste Management and SIMS Metal Management expired years ago and were repeatedly repeated, each time with a year.

Williams refused to say whether the city would consider ending the managed competition and bringing recycling back home. It would also not say whether the waste management study would also explore the possibility of replacing the $ 9.50 garbage collection fee with a volume-based fee.

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), the carefully chosen chairman of the City Council’s Financial Committee, said that both changes should be on the table.

“No one has looked at this extensively. When we asked for the last administration, it was ‘Go fishing’. Or: ‘No, no. It’s going to be more expensive. I want to see the actual data. It is imperative that the mayor takes the lead in this. If it isn’t she, we’ll do it, “Waguespack told the Sun Times.

The $ 9.50 per month garbage contribution that was stuck on the water bill was the most controversial element of a 2016 taxable budget that also included a $ 588 million property tax increase, the largest in Chicago’s history.

Some aldermen were so concerned that the garbage contribution could escalate that Mayor Rahm Emanuel agreed to close it up to a maximum of $ 9.50 per household until after the 2019 elections and to put all income from the allowance into a separate corporate fund.

Now that the cap has expired, Lightfoot is free to go in a different direction – and she should, Waguespack said.

“People are really upset about that. They say: ‘I hardly put anything in my black bin. I recycle. And you still ask me what the neighbor who throws everything in his black trash can pay, said Waguespack.

“Does your neighbor walk in and throw things in your trash if there are floods? Will you be charged for this? That will probably be the biggest hurdle. But they have to figure out how to talk to people about that. ”

For years, aldermen in Chicago and the Illinois Environmental Council have demanded an evaluation of managed competition, allowing Waste Management to mark blue recycling carts as contaminated – although that company has a “financial incentive” to divert the contents of those recycling bins to landfills they own and exploit.

When recycling carts are stuck with “contaminated” stickers, Waste Management bypasses the carts, but recycling costs are still paid; city ​​crews pick up the contaminated bins, which means that taxpayers in Chicago pay twice.

In 2018, the Better Government Association announced that 514,239 of the recycling bins labeled “seriously contaminated” were tagged by Waste Management.

If Lightfoot switches to a volume-based waste collection fee, this can be a lucrative source of income and a financial incentive for Chicagoans to recycle.

Nine years ago, Inspector General Joe Ferguson estimated that a volume-based, annual fee of $ 100 for each used cart of 96 gallons could generate up to $ 125 million per year. That is even if the reimbursement led to a 17% reduction in household waste.