Chicago weather: bitter cold, dangerous wind chills

Night windings fell to dangerous lows in what meteorologists call Chicago’s coldest night so far this winter.

A feeling temperature was issued just before 9 p.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until 10 am Sunday for parts of North Central Illinois and the northwestern suburbs, according to the National Weather Service. Suburbs affected are Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock and Cary.

Temperatures in the area reached single digits and wind chills at night and in the morning the air could feel as cold as minus 20 degrees, the weather service said.

Residents are advised to be careful while traveling outside and to wear suitable clothing, the weather service said. Frostbite can already affect exposed skin within half an hour.

The forecast indicates a high temperature of 17 degrees Sunday for Chicago, followed by a low of 13 nights and a high of 24 on Monday, according to the weather service.

Cook County officials remind residents that daytime heating centers are available for people without adequate heating in their homes.

Temps on the way to the coldest night so far this winter! Wind chills already far below zero in many areas. Bundle if you spend time outside! pic.twitter.com/xJZ8Fztraj

– NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 19, 2020