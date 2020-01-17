Chicago weather: Save a few centimeters of snow during Friday night commute

Up to 4 centimeters of snow will hit the Chicago area on Friday night before temperatures drop to below zero in the weekend, forecasters say.

Commuters should watch out for “fast-changing” conditions, including sudden snowfall, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr.

“It’s going from snow to pretty heavy snow,” said Petr. “Take it easy and give yourself enough time for where you need to go.”

About 9 or 10 p.m. On Friday, snow will turn into freezing rain or freezing rain as warmer air flows through, he said. On Saturday morning there will mainly be rain showers.

The forecast for January 17, 2020. National weather service

But, later Saturday morning, the precipitation will turn back to fragmentary snow showers as a cold front moves in, Petr said.

Gusts of 45 mph are expected in the morning and afternoon, he said. The temperatures reach the top 30 seconds.

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected early Sunday, with the Sunday morning windchill falling to negative 15 degrees, Petr said.

The Cook County government reminds residents that daytime heating centers are available for people without adequate heating in their homes.