Chicago weather: Snow starts at night and lasts until the weekend, dumping 3 centimeters

Commuters were greeted on Thursday with snowfall at night, creating slippery roads and the expectation is that they will continue almost uninterruptedly during the weekend, predictors say.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 3 centimeters of snow is expected on Saturday, with the heaviest snow expected to commute on Friday evening.

The snow started between midnight and 4 am Thursday and fell at a fairly light speed. A centimeter or two is expected on Friday, with only an occasional break, meteorologist Matt Friedlein said.

“The snow can sometimes be mixed with rain,” Friedlein said. “It will not be high quality snow for winter lovers out there.”

Snow forecast for January 23, 2020. National weather service

The snowfall will increase again on Friday and drop another two or more centimeters, he said.

“People should allow extra time for this commuter traffic the rest of the week – especially commuter traffic on Friday nights,” Friedlein said.

Treated roads and sidewalks will be “wet to muddy,” while untreated roads will accumulate, he said.

Temperatures will stay around freezing and the soil will stay cold enough to keep snow, Friedlein said.

The new weather system comes a week after the last snowstorm in Chicago, which came with great gusts of wind and led to hundreds of flight cancellations.

Compared to last week, this snow system is expected to be much less windy, which will help with visibility and keep snow from road surfaces free, Friedlein said.