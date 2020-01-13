Chicago weekend sessions: 3 dead, 8 wounded in city weapons

Loading...

Three people were killed and eight others were wounded in Chicago during the weekend.

The last fatal shooting of the weekend left a man dead and injured another Sunday in West Humboldt Park.

They were in a vehicle around 7:20 PM. in an alley in the 4300 block of West Thomas Street when someone walked up and shot at them, the Chicago police said. An 18-year-old was beaten in the head and taken to the Stroger hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details of his death.

The Chicago police are investigating a shooting on January 12, 2020 in West Humboldt Park. Carly Behm / Sun Times

The other man, 19, was beaten in the arm and taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

On Friday, two people were killed in separate shootings about an hour apart.

One man was killed and another was injured in Lawndale on the West Side, police said. They crossed the street at around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of South California Avenue when someone fired shots from a dark-colored car that was heading west on Lexington Street.

A 34-year-old was beaten in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said. The medical investigator’s office has not released any details about his death.

The other man, 39, was hit in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital in good condition, the police said.

An hour earlier, a 17-year-old boy was killed in Englewood.

Around 5 p.m., Rasean Green was in the 7200 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone approached and shot him multiple times, police and the medical investigator’s office said. He was taken to the Medical Center of the University of Chicago, where he was declared dead.

Non-fatal shootings injured six other people between 5 pm. Friday and Monday 5 am, including a cyclist who was shot in Roseland on the south side early Monday.

The 52-year-old man was driving in the 100 block of West 107th Street around 2:03 am when someone fired shots in a passing black Chevrolet Malibu, police said. He was hit in the leg and abdomen and his condition was stabilized at the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

On Saturday evening a 46-year-old man was shot during a raid in Chatham on the south side.

He drove around 9.30 p.m. when the police were shot by two men in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue, the police said. They demanded and took his wallet before they shot him in the leg. The man drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital and was in good condition.

Earlier that morning, a man was shot on Logan Square on the northwest side.

The 37-year-old was driving around 6 am when someone opened fire in the 2400 block of North Central Park Avenue and hit him in both legs, police said. He took himself to the Norwegian American Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Less than two hours before that, a woman was shot while she got into a vehicle in the same neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was about to get into a vehicle in the 3000 block of North Hamlin Avenue with her friends at 4:18 am when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. She did not see who fired the shots or where the shots came from. The woman was driven to the Community First Medical Center with gunshot wounds on both legs and her condition had stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot multiple times in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was in his parked car at 2.50 pm when someone in a passing white sedan shot at him in the 700 block of South Kedvale Avenue, according to police. He was hit twice in the shoulder and grazed on a rib. His condition had stabilized at the Stroger hospital.

The first non-fatal recordings of the weekend took place on Friday in Austin on the west side.

A 26-year-old man walked around 8:30 PM. in the 100 block of North Menard Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, the police said. He was hit in the foot and took himself to Rush Oak Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Weapon violence caused eighteen people to shoot through the city last weekend, three of them deadly.

