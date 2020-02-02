Chicago weekend shootings: 2 killed, 16 wounded in city weapons

Two men were killed and 16 other people, including a Chicago firefighter, were wounded on Sunday morning during shooting at the weekend.

The last fatal shootings took place early Sunday in Little Village on the southwest side.

A man and a woman were driving in the 3100 street of South California Avenue at 2:56 am on the back seat of a vehicle heading south when a dark-colored SUV drove past them in a red light, according to Chicago police. Someone in the SUV opened fire before it fled east on 31st Street.

The driver of the victims’ vehicle brought them to Saint Anthony Hospital, police said. The 23-year-old man was shot in the side, back and leg and was declared dead. The woman, 20, was shot in the hip and was mentioned in reasonable condition.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released any details about the fatality.

Another man was shot dead a few hours earlier in the same neighborhood.

Eduardo A. Garcia, 20, was out on the street at 11:37 PM. When someone shot at him from a black sedan in the 2200 block of South Whipple Street on Saturday, police and Cook County medical research agency said. Garcia, who lived in Little Village, was hit several times and driven by friends to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 am.

The firefighter was wounded early on Sunday morning when he responded to a car fire in Albany Park on the northwest side.

The 36-year-old firefighter was at the car fire site at 1:02 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone fired shots and hit him in the leg, according to the police and the Chicago fire brigade. He was brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A Chicago firefighter was shot on February 2, 2020 while responding to a car fire on Wilson and Kimball Avenue in Albany Park. Carly Behm / Sun Times

Another man was injured during a shooting on Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Englewood on the south side.

The state police troopers from Illinois were called about 2:55 am for reports of a crash on I-94 south near 63rd Street, the state police said. They arrived to find a man with a bullet wound in the vehicle. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but his exact age and condition were not immediately known.

Minutes earlier, a 20-year-old man was seriously injured in Gage Park on the southwest side.

He was out on the street at 2:53 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Sacramento Avenue when a dark-colored SUV crashed and someone started shooting in, police said. The man was hit several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Half an hour before, a woman was shot and seriously injured while driving in West Rogers Park on the north side.

The 35-year-old was driving a vehicle with a family member in the passenger seat around 2:25 am when a silver Mercedes drove past them in the 2400 block of West Granville Avenue, according to police. A man in the Mercedes fired several shots, hit the woman in the back and scraped her left arm. The family member took her to the Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was mentioned in a critical condition.

Late Saturday night another man was seriously injured in Austin on the west side.

The 23-year-old got into a vehicle at a gas station at 11:07 a.m. in the 5100 block of West North Avenue when someone was shooting at him in a red sedan, police said. He was hit several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Just over half an hour earlier, another man was shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The 32-year-old stood on the sidewalk at 10:24 am. in the 11100 block of South Vincennes Avenue when a red vehicle was driving and someone inside shot him in the leg, according to the police. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

On Saturday morning, two men were shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 2:53 am in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road when a man walked up and fired shots, police said. A 39-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to the Stroger hospital in critical condition. The other man, 32, was shot in the right foot and right hand and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

The first shooting of the weekend caused a man to graze on Friday evening by a bullet in Gresham on the south side.

The 19-year-old walked at 5:57 PM. in 1100 block on West 88th Street when he heard gunfire and pain, according to police. He was brought to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a scrap on the back and his condition had stabilized.

Six other people were injured by gunfire in Chicago between 5 pm. Friday and Monday 5 a.m.

Last weekend two people were killed and 14 were injured during shootings within the city limits.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.