Chicago weekend shootings: 5 killed, 6 injured so far in Chicago

So far, twelve people have been shot in Chicago this weekend, five according to the Chicago police.

Four of the fatal shootings took place on Saturday in a 12-hour period.

The last fatal shooting of the weekend happened Saturday night in West Elsdon on the southwest side.

The man, 29, walked on the sidewalk around 7:20 PM. when someone stuck in a vehicle in the 3700 block of West 58th Street and shot him in the head and chest, the Chicago police said. He was declared dead on the spot.

Less than two hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Oakland on the south side.

The man walked around 5:30 pm. in the 3800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone stepped out of a green BMW, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the head, leg and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

On Saturday morning, a 26-year-old man was shot dead in the Heart of Chicago on the Near West Side.

He was in West Cullerton Street block 2200 around 9.15 am when someone opened fire and hit him several times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital where he later died.

A triple shooting 15 minutes earlier left a man dead in Lawndale on the west side.

The three men were in the 2800 block of West Congress Parkway when they were approached by someone who pulled out two guns and opened fire, police said.

All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. A man, 29, was beaten in the chest and abdomen and died later, police said. A second man, also 29, was beaten in the back, hand and thigh and was reported in serious condition. The third man, 28, was in good condition with a leg wound.

On Friday night, a 39-year-old man was shot in a vehicle in East Garfield Park on the west side.

Travis Thompson was in a parked vehicle at 10:15 am. in the 3300 block of West Monroe Street when someone got out of a red or maroon four-door car and opened fire, the Chicago police and Cook County medical research agency said.

Thompson, who lived in Humboldt Park, was shot several times and declared dead on the spot, the authorities said. The suspected shooter rode west on Monroe Street.

In non-fatal shootings, a 20-year-old woman was injured in Hermosa on the northwest side.

She was in the 1900 block on North Keeler Avenue around 2.20 pm. when a stranger shot her in the head, the Chicago police said. She was rushed to the Stroger hospital where she stabilized.

So far this weekend six other people have been injured in shootings in the city.

Last weekend three people were killed and 19 were injured during shootings in the city.

