Chicago weekend shootings: 8 killed, 9 injured so far in city rifle violence

Seventeen people have been shot in Chicago this weekend, eight according to the Chicago police.

Four of the fatal shootings occurred within a Saturday 12-hour period, while three others took place in less than an hour early Sunday.

The last fatal shooting of the weekend left a man dead and a 7-year-old girl was injured Sunday in Humboldt Park on the west side.

The 36-year-old man drove in with the child and several other adults at 3:04 am when, according to police, they heard gunshots from behind them in the 1300 block of North Rockwell Street. The man was hit in the head and the girl was hit in the back.

The car stopped in the 1500 block of North Rockwell and they were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the man was declared dead, police said. The girl who is related to him is in good condition.

A man was shot and a 7-year-old girl was injured February 9, 2020 in the 1300 block of North Rockwell Street in Humboldt Park. Carly Behm / Sun Times

Less than an hour before that, two men were shot during a raid in Chinatown on the south side.

The men, 38 and 39 years old, were standing in the parking lot of an apartment building with a 44-year-old woman at 2:13 am when someone walked up and tried to rob them in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, police said. The woman followed the robber, but the men resisted, after which the suspect shot both of them in the head. They were declared dead on the spot. The woman was not injured.

The shooter ran away but was caught and detained shortly afterwards in the 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said. Costs are being processed.

Two men were shot during a raid on February 9, 2020, in the 2000 block of South Wells Street in Chinatown. Carly Behm / Sun Times

Another man was killed Saturday night in West Elsdon on the southwest side.

The man, 29, walked on the sidewalk around 7:20 PM. when someone stopped in a vehicle in the 3700 block of West 58th Street and shot him in the head and chest, the police said. He was declared dead on the spot.

Less than two hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Oakland on the south side.

Jabari Pittman walked around 5:30 pm. in the 3800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when somebody got out of a green BMW, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police and the medical department of Cook County said. Pittman, who lived in Oakland, was hit in the head, leg and hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was declared dead a few minutes later.

On Saturday morning, a 26-year-old man was shot dead in the Heart of Chicago on the Near West Side.

He was in West Cullerton Street block 2200 around 9:15 am when someone opened fire and hit him several times, police said. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died later.

A triple shooting 15 minutes earlier left a man dead in Lawndale on the west side.

The three men were in the 2800 block of West Congress Parkway when they were approached by someone who pulled out two guns and opened fire, police said.

All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. A man, 29, was beaten in the chest and abdomen and died later, police said. A second man, also 29, was beaten in the back, hand and thigh and was reported in serious condition. The third man, 28, was in good condition with a leg wound.

On Friday night, a 39-year-old man was shot in a vehicle in East Garfield Park on the west side.

Travis Thompson was in a parked vehicle at 10:15 am. in the 3300 block of West Monroe Street when someone got out of a red or maroon four-door car and opened fire, police and the medical investigator’s office said. Thompson, who lived in Humboldt Park, was shot several times and declared dead on the spot. The suspected shooter rode west on Monroe Street.

In a non-fatal shooting, an early Sunday was wounded in the heart of Chicago on the south side.

The 25-year-old was driving a vehicle with two other people at 3:48 PM when someone started shooting from a passing silver four-door sedan in the 2200 block of South Blue Island Avenue, according to police. Someone in a second passing vehicle may also have fired shots. The woman was hit in the leg and taken to the Stroger hospital in good condition. Researchers think that she may not have been the target.

On Saturday afternoon, a 20-year-old woman was injured in Hermosa on the northwest side.

She was in the 1900 block on North Keeler Avenue around 2.20 pm. when a stranger shot her in the head, the police said. She was rushed to the Stroger hospital where she stabilized.

So far this weekend four other people have been injured in shootings in the city.

One person was also shot Sunday morning by the Chicago police in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lake View.

Last weekend three people were killed and 19 were injured during shootings in the city.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.