Chicago Wolves loses to Milwaukee Admirals in first game after all-star break

Some would say that the recent break of the American Hockey League All-Star came at a bad time for the Wolves. They may have played their best hockey of the season, and perhaps the four-day interlude would harm their momentum.

For a 7-3 loss Friday for the Admirals, however, coach Rocky Thompson disagreed with that logic.

“I don’t think it’s timed or something,” Thompson said. “” I think we played well and I see no reason why it should not stay that way. The boys have worked extremely hard to reach the position we are in, back in a good place. “”

The Wolves did not end up in a good place against the Admirals and perhaps looked at the time without a major player.

The Admirals scored four times in the second period, and the Wolves gave up seven goals for the first time since November 3. Cole Schneider and Frederick Gaudreau each had two goals and two assists, and Daniel Carr had a goal and three assists for the Admirals.

“It’s not about [the Admirals],” said Thompson. “They are good; we know that. That is why they come first. We didn’t play badly. We played them really, really well in the last four games, and I thought we played them well [tonight]. We have not dominated or something, but we were there. “

The Wolves got goals from Tye McGinn, Brandon Pirri and Lucas Elvenes, but played the third period without attacker Keegan Kolesar. At 7:54 pm, Kolesar quickly perished during a fight with the Tanner Jeannot of the Admirals. Kolesar immediately grabbed his right knee and was helped off the ice by Elvenes and trainer Kevin Kacer.

Thompson had no update on Kolesar after the game, and Elvenes emphasized what he means to the wolves.

“I was [checked] when I saw him lying on the ice,” Elvenes said. “I was like:” This is not good; this is not good for the team. “He does so much for his team, and that is a heavy loss. I hope he returns soon. “