Chicago woman infected spouse with coronavirus in 1st person-to-person spread in the United States

CHICAGO (WGN) – A Chicago woman infected her husband in the first U.S. case of a human-to-human transmission of the new corona virus.

This is the sixth case of the virus in the United States. Two are in California, two in Illinois, one in Washington and one in Arizona.

The Chicago woman, who is over 60 years old, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the corona virus was first identified to take care of her sick father. Her husband did not travel to China.

The woman is currently being quarantined at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, a village in Cook County.

The husband is also in a stable condition in the hospital, but health officials have not said where.

Local health officials said the risk of coronavirus infection continues to be low for people in Illinois.

In the meantime, health checks are still being carried out at O’Hare Airport for those arriving from China. Symptoms of the deadly virus include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The number of cases of the virus in China, in which at least 170 people were killed, rose to more than 8,100 in mainland China alone by Thursday evening, CNN reports.

While the virus appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, there are now more than 100 cases in 20 other countries and areas in Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East. India and the Philippines were the last to confirm that the virus had reached its shores.

This is an evolving story; CNN Wire contributed to this report.