‘Chicagohenge’ returns March 19: Here’s where to capture the very best sights

Each yr around the slide and spring equinoxes, Chicagoans quit and stand in the center of downtown streets for the excellent image: the sunshine shining directly by the Loop’s grid, illuminating the structures in a intense orange.

The phenomenon is identified as “Chicagohenge,” and it refers to the week pursuing the spring equinox (or the week major up to the tumble equinox) when the sun traces up just with Chicago’s east-west streets during sunrise and sunset. This unique phenomenon occurs since throughout the equinoxes, the Earth is not tilted towards or away from the solar the sunlight follows a route across the celestial equator, mentioned Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium.

“What it boils down to, and what you can see on the days of the equinoxes … is the total sunshine shining right down our east-west streets,” Nichols reported for the duration of an interview previous slide.

The name “Chicagohenge” is a nod to Stonehenge in England, a prehistoric monument that at certain points aligns with seasonal paths traveled by the solar.

“People have understood that our east-west grid of streets is form of reminiscent of some of the extra historic locations and buildings that have some sort of sky alignment properties,” explained Nichols, who has worked at the Adler for practically 25 yrs.

It’s not just Chicago that exhibits this function Nichols reported there’s a “Manhattanhenge,” too. But it occurs on various times for the reason that Manhattan’s streets are not aligned in the identical way.

This 12 months, the spring equinox is on Thursday, March 19. To see “Chicagohenge,” you need to stand on an unobstructed east-west road around sunset or sunrise in the times ideal just after Thursday.

One particular of Nichols’ favourite places is at the western end of the 606 Trail, which follows a previous east-west rail line.

“You have sort of an unobstructed check out of the horizon there,” she claimed.

If you do decide to check it out, make certain you seem up at the sky instead of straight into the sun. And if you skip it, you’ll get one more probability in September.

