Chicago’s Coronavirus Shelter at the Spot of Action Not Yet Firing Slows Down

Coronavirus locking did not slow down shootings in the greater Chicago area, with 498 shooting victims recorded from 2020 to March 31 – and an additional 20 people were shot during several incidents in the first weekend of April alone.

The city of Chicago recorded 165 victims of shootings in March, with firearm violence centered around the south and west sides of the area as government officials tried to contain the spread of the corona virus.

There were 4,680 total confirmed COVID-19 cases identified among Chicago residents and 98 deaths by April 5, according to Chicago Public Health Department statistics. But the number of victims of city shootings this year reached 500 at the weekend after 20 people were shot throughout the city, two of them fatal, in just the past two days.

The increase in shooting victims came despite orders for “shelters” across the state from March 20 to April 7 from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. Between March 20 and April 1, at least 70 shooting victims were recorded in the greater Chicago area.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman told Newsweek Monday that, as a whole, crime activities “ebb and flow” normally for the time of the year and any dramatic deviations were not possible because both officer and Mayor Lori Lightfoot took a “public health approach” diplomatic versus mentality heavier “lockdown”. The Chicago police also focused on taking care of the health of their own officers, distributing 42,000 surgical masks to employees, who they believed could only last eight days.

“If officers cannot protect their own families from the corona virus, they cannot protect the population,” CPD Chief Communication Officer Anthony Guglielmi noted to Newsweek Monday by telephone. He added that March had more shootings but fewer killings and it was difficult to estimate the numbers because the weather was getting warmer, but the department was closely monitoring changes. Some studies show that shootings tend to increase in the city during the warmer summer months. Mayor Lightfoot has stressed the order “take shelter” in lieu of a tougher form of enforcement.

“This is not lockdown or martial law,” he said at the March 20 quarantine announcement. Guglielmi agreed with Monday saying, “This is not ‘locking’ and officials are mainly focused on reducing group size to slow down disease. We are trying to be diplomatic and educate.”

The “shelter-in-place” order urges all non-essential workers to remain in their homes unless they take food, medicine or gasoline, or take a walk using a six foot social distance. Travel between countries was expressly permitted and groups were asked to disperse instead of being immediately targeted for arrest. The CPD has arrested three people, issued 11 citations and given 1,600 orders for dissolution since the quarantine of March 20 began.

The city’s non-essential businesses have been ordered to close early, usually before 6 pm according to the shelter-in-place direction.

Before last weekend’s shooting which involved 20 victims, 498 people had been shot in Chicago from the beginning of 2020 to April 1, and at least one other person was shot and killed on April 2 in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood of the city on the west side. According to weekly and annual Chicago Tribune tracking data, the city saw an 8 percent decrease in total shooting victims in 2019-2,611 – and the number of killings – 492 – fell below 500 murders for the first time since 2015.

According to Chicago Tribune tracking data, 63 more people have been shot in Chicago in 2020 versus 2019.

The south and west sides of Chicago also saw a proportionately higher number of deaths related to COVID-19, according to Cook County Medical Examiner Office data analyzed by WBEZ radio. And while the black population is only 23 percent of the district population, they are responsible for 58 percent of COVID-19 deaths. As of Saturday, 107 of 183 deaths in Cook County related to COVID-19 were black.

Health experts told WBEZ on Sunday that the higher death rates associated with coronaviruses in black communities and lower incomes are not surprising.

“It’s annoying and annoying, but not surprising,” Dr. Linda Rae Murray, a health policy professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, told local Chicago TV station. “This is only a reflection of the facts we already know about this pandemic. People who are vulnerable will die faster and will not have many resources.”

In terms of total shooting incidents versus casualties, Chicago police saw a nearly 10 percent decrease between 2,381 incidents of gun violence in 2018 compared to 2,151 in 2019.

More than 5,200 people have been killed throughout the city of Chicago in the past decade, Chicago Police Department statistics show. The city recorded nearly 800 murders in 2016 and 670 in 2017.

