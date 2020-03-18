Chicago’s Ford plant idled more than coronavirus-associated sections shortage

A parts lack due to a coronavirus scare has forced a temporary shutdown at Ford’s assembly plant on the Southeast Facet.

Generation was suspended Tuesday evening but was scheduled to resume with a late change Wednesday, claimed Community 551 of the United Automobile Personnel on its Fb webpage. A resource near to the condition verified that was the plan as of early Wednesday.

The source reported the plant at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. was not receiving deliveries from a Lear procedure in Hammond, Indiana, that has been quickly idled because a employee tested constructive for the coronavirus. Automotive Information claimed a single Lear worker examined positive and a further is presumed to have been uncovered, so creation was stopped for a deep cleaning. A Lear govt could not be attained.

Lear presents seats for the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.

The non permanent closure will come as the UAW has demanded all automakers cease output for at the very least two weeks for the reason that of the virus. UAW employees in Chicago and somewhere else have complained the firms are forcing personnel to stay near to each other inspite of tips about social distancing. Personnel also cite a deficiency of gloves, disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

On Area 551’s Fb site, area Chairman Alan “Coby” Millender wrote, “We have listened to your frustrations as it relates to your wellness & security while functioning in a plant with 5k furthermore users, although State Leaders declare it unsafe to be in a gathering of more than 50 ppl! We have not been silent!! I (Coby) have been in regular interaction with the VP of FORD John Savona & UAW President to share these concerns & frustrations!” A firm spokeswoman declined to remark.

The Chicago Assembly Plant, the oldest in Ford’s process, employs about 5,200 hourly workers. Lear has 875 workers in Hammond.