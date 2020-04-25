Chicago’s horse-drawn carriages to stop following year

The Chicago Town Council voted Friday to conclude horse-drawn carriage rides in the town right after Dec. 31.

Alderman Brendan Reilly, whose ward consists of the city’s central business district, mentioned he has tried to persuade carriage operators to “treat their animals in a humane way.” When the violations continued, he experienced no decision but to force to banish them from metropolis streets, Reilly explained.

Animal legal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk praised the aldermen’s selection.

“This is a banner day for overworked horses in Chicago, who will no extended be compelled to pound the pavement as a result of excessive heat, thunderstorms, or blizzards and who are typically deprived of even a drink of drinking water,” claimed Newkirk, president of Men and women for the Ethical Procedure of Animals.

Larry Ortega, owner of Chicago Horse and Carriage, has dismissed the animal cruelty argument.

“Even nevertheless there are city, condition and federal guidelines evidently stating what is animal cruelty, there has in no way been a single horse driver or proprietor arrested operating on the town streets of Chicago,’’ Ortega formerly reported.

The horse-drawn carriage business has been shrinking for a long time. The Town Council’s determination affects 3 companies, with 10 licenses unused. At 1 time, the town had 60 licenses offered.

With the vote, Chicago joins cities such as Salt Lake Metropolis and Camden, New Jersey, that have banned horse-drawn carriages.