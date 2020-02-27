chicago’s-winter-theater-season-offers-an-eclectic-mix-of-song,-dance,-drama-and-comedy

Here’s a look at what’s playing on Chicago-area stages in the weeks ahead:

“The Boys in the Band”: In Mart Crowley’s drama, eight men gather for a birthday celebration where all goes well until the host proposes a game of truth or dare; directed by Carl Menninger. To April 19. Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park, $75-$95; windycityplayhouse.com

“Emma”: Paul Gordon’s musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel about a privileged and pampered young woman who engages in some misguided matchmaking; directed by Barbara Gaines. To March 15. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $49-$90; chicagoshakes.com

“How to Defend Yourself”: Liliana Padilla’s play centers around seven college students who gather for a DIY self-defense workshop after a sorority sister is raped; directed by Marti Lyons. To Feb. 23. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln; $31-$65; victorygardens.org

“Sophisticated Ladies”: Donald McKayle’s celebration of the music of Duke Ellington; directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier and Florence Walker Harris. To March 6. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $39-$66; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“Wake Up, Brother Bear!”: Janet Stanford and Kathryn Chase Bryer’s interactive journey through the four seasons led by two loveable bears; directed by Jamie Abelson. To Feb. 16. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $22-$32; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

“Noises Off”: Michael Frayn’s comedy follows a theater troupe as it prepares for opening night. Jan. 30-March 14. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com

“An American in Paris”: The Tony Award-winning musical about an American GI trying to make it as a painter in Paris features music by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin. To March 29. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $60-$75; drurylanetheatre.com

Robel Arega (clockwise back row, from left), Leila Gorstein, Bill Letz, Jillian Ebanks, Colette Gregory and Max Thomas are the cast of Second City’s Black History Month Show. Timothy M. Schmidt/Provided

“The Second City’s Black History Month Show”: For this show, the company pulls from iconic archival and classic sketches and songs created by its African-American alumni; directed by Ali Barthwell. To March 11. UP Comedy Club, The Second City, 230 W. North, $20; thesecondcity.com

“Stick Fly”: Lydia R. Diamond’s comedy-drama about sibling rivalries and parental expectations; directed by Ron OJ Parson. To March 15. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org

“The Fantasticks”: Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones musical about a boy, a girl and their fathers who try to keep them apart; directed by Pat Murphy. To March 8. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $40, $45; citadeltheatre.org

“A Doll’s House”: Henrik Ibsen’s classic about a young housewife trapped in the patriarchal world of 1870s Norway who questions what she really wants; directed by Lauren Shouse. To March 22. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $43, $46; raventheatre.com

“Graveyard Shift”: Korde Arrington Tuttle’s drama, loosely inspired by the legacy of Sandra Bland, looks at how we navigate a world full of fear; directed by Danya Taymor. To March 8. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $15-$45; goodmantheatre.org

Amira Danan and Gage Wallace star in Raven Theatre’s Chicago premiere adaptation of “A Doll’s House.” Gracie Meier/Provided

“The Princess & the Pea”: The prince is seeking a bride but will his true love, an ordinary young maiden, pass the test planned by the persnickety queen? Directed by Aaron Thielen. To April 19. Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $18.23; marriotttheatre.com

“Shear Madness”: The comic murder mystery about a crime committed above the Shear Madness salon; directed by Warner Crocker. To March 29. Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport, $40-$80; mercurytheaterchicago.com

“The Secret of My Success”: World premiere of Michael Mahler, Alan Schmuckler, Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s new musical based on the film about a young Midwesterner who moves to New York City to start his dream job; directed by Gordon Greenberg. To March 29. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $36-$74; paramountaurora.com

“Kill Move Paradise”: James Ijames’ drama about four young black men, torn from the world without warning, who discover they are stuck in a waiting room in the hereafter; directed by Wardell Julius Clark. To April 5. Timeline Theatre, 615 W. Wellington, $42-$57; timelinetheatre.com

“Titus Andronicus”: Shakespeare’s bloodiest drama explores the impact of vengeance across the intersections of family, power and race; directed by Ian Damont Martin. To March 14. Haven Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $35; havenchi.org

“A Raisin in the Sun”: Lorainne Hansberry’s classic drama set on Chicago’s South Side in the 1950s follows the divergent dreams and conflicts of three generations of an African American family; directed by Aaron Reese Boseman. To March 15. Invictus Theatre at The Buena, Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, $25; invictustheatreco.com

“Lipstick Lobotomy”: In Krista Knight’s play, John F. Kennedy’s little sister, Rosemary Kennedy, and the playwright’s great aunt Ginny develop a friendship at an exclusive high-end sanitarium for women in the fall of 1941; directed by Kate Hendrickson. To March 21. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $20, $25; trapdoortheatre.com

“Last Night in Karaoke Town”: Mike Beyer and Kirk Pynchon’s comedy set in one of Cleveland’s oldest karaoke bars that may have to close its doors when the new owner announces he wants to change it into a cider bar; directed by Kim Boler. To March 28. The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard, $10-$25; thefactorytheater.com

“Mlima’s Tale”: Lynn Nottage’s drama is the story of a magnificent elephant trapped in the clandestine international ivory market; directed by Jerrell L. Henderson. To March 21. Griffin Theatre at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $38; griffintheatre.com

Ann Sonneville (left) and Abby Blankenship star in “The Lipstick Lobotomy.” Michal Janicki/Provided

“Plano”: Will Arbery’s disturbing comedy about three sisters stricken with a series of strange plagues; directed by Audrey Francis. To March 28. First Floor Theater at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $25-$35; firstfloortheater.com

“The Layover”: Leslye Headland’s play about two strangers who discover things about themselves and each other that upends their lives; directed by Drew Shirley. To March 22. The Comrades at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $15-$20; the-comrades.com

“Charley’s Aunt”: Brandon Thomas’ comedy about two men, Jack and Charley, who come up with a unique plan for chaperone when their lady friends come to visit; directed by Jack Dugan Carpenter. To March 15. Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, $25; saintsebastianplayers.org

“Hedda Gabler: A Play with Music”: In Jacqueline Stone’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic, past and present collide, modern music and classical text intersect, in a reinvention of the drama; directed by Stone. To March 29. TUTA Theatre at Strawdog Theatre, $25-$40; tutatheatre.org

“I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”: Isaac Gomez’s adaptation of Erika L. Sanchez’s novel about a Chicago high school student navigating her dreams of becoming a writer while also dealing with her sister’s death. To March 21. Steppenwolf for Young Audiences at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $15, $20; steppenwolf.org

“Her Honor Jane Byrne”: J. Nicole Brooks’ play about the time in 1981 when Chicago’s first woman mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green housing project. To April 12. Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $45-$85; lookingglasstheatre.org

“Day of Absence”: Douglas Turner Ward’s 1965 satirical fantasy about what happens when a southern town is faced with the sudden and inexplicable disappearance of all its black citizens; directed by Anthony Irons. To March 22. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $35; congosquaretheatre.org

Jay Worthington and Martel Manning star in “The Pillowman” at The Gift Theatre. Claire Demos/Provided

“The Pillowman”: Martin McDonagh’s dark drama set in an interrogation room in an unnamed totalitarian dictatorship where a writer is being questioned by two detectives. To March 29. The Gift Theatre, 4802 N. Milwaukee, $40-$50; thegifttheatre.org

“Middletown”: Dan Clancy’s new play follows the story of two couples who endure the roller coaster of life together. Stars Sandy Duncan, Donny Most (“Happy Days”), Adrian Zmed (“T.J. Hooker”) and multi-Jeff Award winner Kate Buddeke. To March 22. Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln, $65; apollochicago.com

“Thirteen Days”: Brian Pastor’s adaptation of Robert F. Kennedy’s memoir of the Cuban Missile Crisis; directed by Pastor. To April 12. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $32; citylit.org

“Here Lies Henry”: Daniel MacIvor’s drama about a man who grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it’s too late; directed by Elana Elyce. To March 28. Interrobang Theatre Project at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge, $32; interrobangtheatreproject.org

Chicago Children’s Theatre is presenting “Red Kite, Brown Box” through March 21. Liam Fitzgerald/Provided

“Red Kite, Brown Box”: A theater experience that leads children on the autism spectrum on an imaginative journey where simple cardboard boxes transform into a magical world. To March 21. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $10; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

“Mrs. Warren’s Profession”: Melanie Spewock’s new take on George Bernard Shaw’s drama about a woman who must defend her past to her daughter; directed by Michael D. Graham. To March 29. Promethean Theatre at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark, $30; prometheantheatre.org

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Among the works performed are Jamar Roberts’ “Ode,” Aszure Barton’s “Busk,” Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Ounce of Faith,” Donald Byrd’s “Greenwood, Ronald K. Brown’s “The Call” plus the other works from the company’s repertoire including “Revelations.” March 4-8. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., $35-$120; auditoriumtheatre.org

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Jamar Roberts’ “Ode.” ©Paul Kolnik

“What the Constitution Means to Me”: Heidi Schreck’s play breathes new life into the U.S. Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women; directed by Oliver Butler. March 4-April 12. Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, $30-$85; broadwayinchicago.com

“Steel Magnolias”: Robert Harling’s comedy-drama set in a Louisiana beauty shop where six women develop friendships and come to depend on each other. March 6-22. Brightside Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville, $25-$30; brightsidetheatre.com

“Hundred Days”: The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher’s musical about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap and loving as if you only had 100 days to live; directed by Lucky Stiff. March 6-April 12. Kokandy Productions at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $40; kokandyproducitions.com

“Teenage Dick”: Mike Lew’s new play about perception, disability and the lengths we’re willing to go to rise above our station in life; directed by Brian Balcom. March 6-April 19. Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $30-$42; theaterwit.org

“In the Next Room (or the vibrator play)”: Sarah Ruhl’s play, set in 1880s New York, about a woman whose doctor husband creates a unique piece of machinery to relieve the diagnosis known as “female hysteria.” March 6-April 5. Idle Muse Theatre at The Edge Off Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa, $20; idlemuse.org

Maria Dizzia stars in the national touring production of “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Provided

“Grey Gardens”: Doug Wright, Scott Frankel and Michael Korie’s musical tells the true story of Big Edie and Little Edie Bouvier, the eccentric aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who went from Long Island society to East Hampton’s most notorious recluses; directed by Fred Anzevino. March 6,-April 26. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston, $34-$59; theo-u.com

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez and Jennifer Lee’s musical about two sisters who discover their hidden potential. March 7-March 15. Brightside Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville, $10-$15; brightsidetheatre.com

Keith D. Gallagher stars as Brian and Aneisa J. Hicks stars as Janelle in “graveyard shift” at the Goodman Theatre. Liz Lauren

“School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play”: Jocelyn Bioh’s comedy about the most popular girl at a Ghana boarding school who sets her sights on the Miss Universe pageant but a new student gets in her way; directed by Lili-Anne Brown. March 7-April 12. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $20-$70; goodmantheatre.org

“Hit Her With the Skates”: Christine Rea and Rick Briskin’s new musical about life, love and the roller rink starring “American Idol” couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young; directed by Brenda Didier. March 10-open run. Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, $40-$79; hitherwiththeskates.com

“The Lady from the Sea”: Henrik Ibsen’s drama about a lighthouse keeper’s daughter who must choose between her landlocked marriage and the allure of the sea; directed by Shana Cooper. March 12-April 12. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $$37.50-$84; courttheatre.org

“Intimate Apparel”: Lynn Nottage’s play about a black seamstress who turns to her sewing machine to rebuild her life and refashion her future; directed by Tasia A. Jones. March 12-April 19. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $30-$89; northlight.org

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: Performing Ohad Naharin’s “Decadance/Chicago,” which features excepts from “Sadeh21,” “Naharin’s Virus” and “Minus 16.” March 12-15. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $25-$110; hubbardstreetdance.com

Qudus Onikeku in “Spirit Child.” Marie Koehler Photo

Qudus Onikeku: In “Spirit Child,” the Nigerian choreographer/dancer creates a vision of the transition between the enchanted world of dreams and spirits and the world of the living. March 13-14. Dance Center of Columbia College, 1306 S. Michigan, $10-$30; dance.colum.edu

“My Dear Hussein”: World premiere of Nahal Navidar’s surreal tale of a four-year-old Iranian girl set amidst the carnage of the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s; directed by Tlaloc Rivas. March 17-April 19. Silk Road Rising and Momentary Theatre at 77 W. Washington, $38; silkroadrising.org

“The Last Match”: Set in the world of tennis, Anna Ziegler’s play is a montage exploring family, the sacrifices we made for success and the legacy we leave behind. March 18-June 7. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org

American Ballet Theatre: Performing Natalia Makarova’s restaging of Act II of Marius Petipa’s classic ballet, “La Bayadere,” Antony Tudor’s “Jardin aux Lilas” and Twyla Tharp’s “Duece Coupe.” March 19-22. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., $50-$130; auditoriumtheatre.org

“Henry V”: Shakespeare’s drama stars Brenda Barrie as Henry V; directed by Nathan Allen. March 19-May 10. The House Theatre of Chicago at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $20-$50; thehousetheatre.com

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”: The musical comedy adapted from the movie about three drag queens who embark on an adventure across the Australian Outback; directed by L. Walter Stearns. March 20-June 28. Venus Cabaret Theater, Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport, $65; mercurytheaterchicago.com

“My Fair Lady”: Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical; directed by Bartlett Sher. March 24-April 12. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $27-$98; broadwayinchicago.com

Shereen Ahmed stars as Eliza Doolittle in The Lincoln Center Theater Production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.” Copyright Joan Marcus

“Kiss Me, Kate”: Passions run high as a leading lady and her ex-husband battle onstage and off in a production of “The Taming of the Shrew;” directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller. March 25-May 17. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $55-$60; marriotttheatre.com

“Dhaba on Devon Avenue”: Madhuri Shekar’s play about a family who fights to save their Devon Avenue restaurant; directed by Chay Yew. March 27-April 26. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln; $31-$65; victorygardens.org

“Molly Sweeney”: Brian Friel’s drama about a visually impaired woman who agrees to a procedure that will restore her sight but is it she who benefits most or is it her ambitious spouse or her doctor’s career; directed by Robert Falls. March 27-April 26. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $15-$50; goodmantheatre.org

“Me…Jane — The Dreams & Adventures of a Young Jane Goodall”: Andy Mitton, Patrick McDonnell and Aaron Posner’s musical based on the live of conservationist and animal activist Dr. Jane Goodall; directed by Ericka Mac. March 31-April 26. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $10; chicagochildrenstheatre.org