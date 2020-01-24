Chicharito now the biggest star in the Los Angeles galaxy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – On the silver anniversary of Major League Soccer, the Galaxy won gold.

“It doesn’t always work that you have the # 1 striker on your wish list,” said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG. “But more often than not for the Galaxy, it happens (and it does today).”

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is the most recognizable Mexican player of the past decade.

Dropping it in Los Angeles transcends sport.

“It’s a victory, a victory, a victory,” said Hernandez.

The 31-year-old former Spanish league scoring champion is the Galaxy’s biggest signature since David Beckham rocked the foundation 13 years ago.

“I prefer to score 20, 15 or 10 goals and help this team win a championship,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s very selfish to come here.”

Coming to LA gives him the opportunity to prove that he is one of the best players in the world and to help build MLS.

Chicharito is another great start for an organization that has signed on to many superstars.

The galaxy is changing the landscape of MLS.

“Robby Keene, Steven Girard, Zlantan Ibrahimovic, Landon Donovan and David Beckham, and now my name is on top of these,” said Hernandez

If he can score – equal to the hype – it will be a win-win.

