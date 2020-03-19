Chidambaram’s heroic act, Shivraj Chauhan’s bowling & Fawad Hussain’s `humen’

Congress chief P. Chidambaram addressing a press convention in New Delhi on the JNU violence | Manisha Mondal | ThePrint

Text Dimension:

A-

A+

New Delhi: A mask drama in Parliament, social-distancing tutorials and how to be sporty throughout a community well being disaster — Twitter carries on to be a present that keeps on supplying throughout this pandemic.

As the nation gears up in anticipation of Prime Minister Modi’s handle tonight, Congress leader P. Chidambaram places forth his would like list on what it ought to have.

What will the PM announce at 8 pm these days?

I will be unhappy if the PM did not announce a full lockdown, at the very least of all towns and cities, for a time period of 2-4 weeks.

Just about anything a lot less will be letting down this country.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 19, 2020

Talking of anticipation, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cannot disguise his anxiousness about what is going go to materialize to the 16 December gang-rape convicts…

OMG ..it has started off ..

कहीं फिर से रात 2 बजे Supreme Court तो नहीं खुलवाने वाले है ये लोग .. https://t.co/ZmZRmF6yUz

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 19, 2020

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s worry for Jammu and Kashmir amidst the coronavirus outbreak just bought worse… Browse to uncover out why.

Just one person has analyzed good for Coronavirus in Srinagar currently. Let us test not to stress & target on social distancing furthermore guaranteeing cleanliness

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 18, 2020

Cooperation, transparency and accountability — Odisha Main Minister Naveen Patnaik explains by illustration how the coronavirus pandemic can be navigated responsibly.

I have registered my sister’s details in the Govt portal for people coming from abroad. I enchantment all of you to also sign-up details about your household members and good friends coming from abroad. This will enable defend #Odisha from #CoronaVirus#Register4Covid19SafeOdisha

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 18, 2020

And the politics of coronavirus can in no way be significantly absent: political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla praises very first primary minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s advance imagining and planning. Understand why.

The Nationwide Institute of Virology, Pune the only institute testing for the #coronavirus was created in 1952 by Nehru ji. Each individual healthcare facility managing for #COVID ,every a single was crafted by Congress. Not a solitary healthcare facility preventing #coronavirusindia not a single was developed by @narendramodi ji

— Tehseen Poonawalla Formal (@tehseenp) March 19, 2020

Possibly simply because he is seeking to clean bowl the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh, former MP chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan rolls his arm over…

Howzat…???!!! pic.twitter.com/zoJj0yLrlW

— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 18, 2020

Not all people will get to be quarantined. This Twitter person is just delighted not to be pushed mad…

Everybody is offering gyaan on how to ideal utilize time all through quarantine and listed here I am just glad roads are vacant on my way to get the job done 😒 #coronainmaharashtra pic.twitter.com/1YxITAsuEn

— brinda majithia (@BrindaMajithia) March 19, 2020

If the BJP rolls out elaborate awareness strategies about COVID-19, can the Congress be much behind? Here’s countrywide media panelist Aiyshwarya Mahadev unveiling the All India Mahila Congress’ endeavours.

We at @MahilaCongress are attempting to raise recognition about the Prevention of Virus Distribute in as a lot of Indian Languages as possible, starting with ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಕನ್ನಡ! (no, no bias here😁)

Remember to do share this information and help us distribute awareness! 🙏🏻🙂 #CoronaVirus #COVID2019india https://t.co/u96F24FOZD

— Aiyshwarya Mahadev | ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯ ಮಂಚನಹಳ್ಳಿ ಮಹದೇವ (@AiyshwaryaM) March 19, 2020

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambram saves the day, and probably life, in Parliament! Trinamool Congress chief Derek O’ Brien provides us all the deets.

#Parliament now

Scene1

Some Trinamool MPs wear protective masks in RS

Scene2

Chairman asks them to take away masks or go away house

Scene3 @PChidambaram_IN intervenes (See Vid)

Scene4

Gracious Chairman rolls back earlier ruling

Earn-earn! #covidindia pic.twitter.com/FiY7IQQ1UH

— Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) March 18, 2020

Creator Tavleen Singh just schooled this troll and proved she can’t be messed with.

Not positive how this is related to my tweets about the Chinese virus. But, if you have kids may perhaps you uncover it tough to meet up with them. This is my desire for all those people who gloat about his unjust exile. https://t.co/66pMvx3KCw

— Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) March 19, 2020

Functioning from household applies to all people, states filmmaker Onir. Check out him direct by illustration.

Questioned my house assistance to remain household and choose care of her household … so I manufactured Alu Paratha for Ma Baba for breakfast . Was not lousy 😁 #DoingPositiveThingsintimesOfCoronaVirus. What are you carrying out ? Stay positive and content and watchful individuals ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QxusVx70hC

— Onir (@IamOnir) March 19, 2020

The host of `The Tonight Show’, Jimmy Fallon requested folks to describe their quarantine experience in six words and phrases. Read through what the host was up to himself…

Wonderful, you can paint Daddy’s nails. #MyQuarantineInSixWords

— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 19, 2020

Canadian journalist Chris Galius finds an unmissable blunder in Canada’s social distancing. Choose be aware India, really don’t make the similar blunder.

The hashtag #SocialDistanacing is trending in Canada right now and are you telling me 7000 men and women failed to recognize the spelling mistake? Come on people today, let us not completely get rid of our minds right here. #spelling

— Chris Gailus (@chrisgailus) March 19, 2020

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science & Know-how Fawad Hussain is also owning a trouble with his spellings…

Humen are not programmed for Quarantine and our dependence on eachother is a precondition of Culture and lifetime,Isolation is only a pretty quick expression measure, salvation of human race depends on Science and Experts how rapidly they can respond to challenge #CoronavirusOutbreak

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 17, 2020

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the finest stories & belief on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display Complete Write-up

