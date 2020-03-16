Chief Clinical Officer sets out eight ways we can #FlattenTheCurve and help save lives

The upcoming seven times are critical in the battle to stay away from a spike in critical Covid-19 instances which could potentially overwhelm the well being service.

Composing this afternoon the Chief Health-related Officer at the Department of Well being, Tony Holohan, said the next week would be essential in Ireland’s struggle to flatten the curve of Coronavirus conditions.

In a thread posted on twitter Mr Holohan detailed 8 ways that the people today of Eire can engage in their part in the fight to flatten the curve of situations requiring hospitalisation.

The next 7 days are essential. Now is the time to #FlattenTheCurve.

Just about every just one of us have to enjoy our part

1. Lessen your social contacts – see only a handful of people in your community

2. Distance oneself 2 metres from people in stores & supermarkets

3. Prevent shaking palms or hugging when you say howdy

4. Prevent touching your eyes, nose or mouth

5. Clean your arms often and follow cough and sneeze cleanliness

6. Cleanse and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces

7. Examine on your susceptible family users and neighbours

8. Get the job done from residence where attainable

Mr Holohoan’s attraction comes as it emerged the new system for referring sufferers to get tested for coronavirus has crashed.

GPs have explained thousands of folks have been ringing their tactics this morning, indicating several cannot get by.

In the meantime, Croke Park is to develop into a drive-thru facility for testing for Covid-19 for selected appointments.

In a concept regional inhabitants were being instructed: “This will not be a stroll-up assistance.

“The stadium lay-out has been identified as currently being suited for facilitating this essential company at this time. As quickly as we have even further data, we will share it with you.”