Chief judge sworn in when the historic impeachment proceedings against Trump begin in the Senate

WASHINGTON – The historic impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump opened on Thursday in the US Senate when lawmakers took a solemn oath to be “impartial” in deciding whether to push the 45th US president out of office.

In a quiet chamber, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, in a traditional black robe, raised his right hand when he was sworn in to lead the case. He then took the oath to the senators to convene the third impeachment court in American history.

Roberts asked if they had sworn to provide “impartial justice” under the US Constitution, and 99 lawmakers – one of whom was absent – unanimously replied, “I do.”

Earlier in the day, at a deeply symbolic moment, the two impeachments – charges against Trump for abuse of power and congressional disability – were read out in the Senate.

Michael Stenger, Sergeant of Arms in the Senate, warned about the start of the trial.

“Hear, hear, hear,” Stenger said, ordering the senators to “remain silent about the pain of detention.”

Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who will be the main prosecutor of the trial, read out the allegations that Trump was accused of “high crimes and crimes”.

Trump ridiculed the impeachment process for months and responded to the opening of the trial by calling it a “joke” again.

“I think it should go very quickly,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“It’s totally partisan,” Trump said. “I have to go through a hoax, a hoax that the Democrats have released so they can try to win an election.”

The democratically controlled house charged Trump in an overwhelming partisan vote on December 18 for his negotiations with Ukraine and subsequent efforts to impede the investigation.

Impeachment laws require a two-thirds majority of the Senate to condemn and depose a president, and Trump’s acquittal is widely expected in the Republican-dominated Senate.

64-year-old Justice Roberts has been called to the country’s highest court by President George W. Bush and will preside over the length of the trial, which is expected to take two weeks.

After the senators were sworn in, the senate adjourned until 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday when the president’s indictment begins.

A senator – Republican James Inhofe – was absent from a family doctor emergency, but said he would be sworn in “immediately” on Tuesday if Trump’s impeachment process begins seriously.

Trump is accused of abuse of power for refusing military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting for the country’s president in return for an investigation into his potential presidential rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

The impartial Government Accountability Office concluded in a report released on Thursday that the White House had violated federal law by withholding Congress-approved funds for Ukraine.

“Proper implementation of the law does not allow the President to replace Congress’s political priorities with his own,” said GAO, a Congress watchdog.

The second impeachment article refers to Trump’s refusal to provide witnesses and documents to House of Representatives investigators, despite the summons to Congress.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was extremely critical of Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, and the Democrats accused him of overseeing a “bogus” process in the Senate.

McConnell said he would coordinate Trump’s defense in the Senate with the White House.

“It was a transparent partisan effort from start to finish,” said McConnell of the house’s impeachment. “But it’s not what this process is about.

“The hour of the house is over,” said the Kentucky Republican senator. “The time of the Senate is near.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said Trump had given the house no choice.

“It’s a sad day for America,” Pelosi told reporters. “We had no choice.”

Trump’s actions undermined national security, violated his oath of office, and “jeopardized the integrity of our elections,” she said.

For weeks, Pelosi held back from submitting the articles to the Senate when she pressured McConnell to summon the witnesses and documents the White House had blocked from the probe.

McConnell has refused to commit and says the problem will only be decided after the opening arguments and questioning of the process.

A Trump administration official told reporters that the trial was not expected to take longer than two weeks, and suggested that McConnell could use his Republican majority of 53-47 to suppress witness calls and bring the charges to a quick vote.

In addition to Schiff, the prosecution team will include Chairman of the Justice Committee Jerry Nadler. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries; Zoe Lofgren, a veteran of two previous impeachment tests; and three others.