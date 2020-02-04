Chief Justice: Team finally overcomes the curse of Telander to win the Super Bowl title

I assume this is my moment to say that I have officially lifted the curse of the failure of the Kansas City Chiefs, and they are free.

The curse?

Well, until the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 Sunday night to win Super Bowl LIV, that franchise-based snake bit Missouri (yes, Missouri, Mr. President) had gone 50 years without a title.

What happened not long after their last Super Bowl victory in January 1970 against the Vikings? Which symbolic thing?

This: the Chiefs wrote a young, authoritative (wise-ass?) But insecure Northwest corner defender called, ahem, Rick Telander.

When I came to William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri in the summer of 1971, the Chiefs had played a season after defeating Fran Tarkenton and the Vikings, and were hungry to win another crown and become an official dynasty. settle.

Unfortunately, what happened instead was that they cut that foolish young Wildcat defender for the regular season – with coach and general manager Hank Stram wishing him the best in his future non-football activities (of which he had not planned or even planned) thought about it). The Chiefs would win the AFC West that year, but then they would play in the longest game ever and lose a 27-24 heartbreaker in double overtime to the Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game.

After that loss of play-offs, the Chiefs were considered irrelevant for almost half a century.

The young, rejected Telander did not first realize that he was the reason for the Chiefs’ failure. But it was mentioned to him more than once in subsequent years that, hey, the Chiefs have been sucking since they cut you, bubble! What do you think of that?

Usually this was at a bar or something. Usually later instead of earlier.

Over time, Telander began to enjoy the idea that he had placed a Billy Goat-like hex on the Chiefs as karma because he was so cruel and stupid to rush him to the rest of his life. “Of course, he always knew this was a fake, because cutting was related to a porpoise throwing barnacles, with the Chiefs being the fast-paced, oceangoing mammal and the small, vermin invertebrate.”

After all, there were nine future Hall of Famers in that team from which he was fired, 11 if you count Stram and owner Lamar Hunt. And this Telander boy was certainly of a different category. His published diary of that training camp (“Like a Rose: A Celebration of Football”) proves so much.

Here are a few freebie stories from those camp days:

Quarterback Len Dawson was very kind to Telander, allowing him to enter his dormitory in the evening, crouching on the ground and telling veterans such as punter Jerrel Wilson and back-up quarterback Mike Livingston and Dawson himself the best R-rated stories. On the floor near where he squatted, stacked boxes of beer were available for a friend of Lenny’s. Telander wondered about the endurance of these men who never seemed to sleep.

In the camp there was a newcomer, Charles Roundtree, from Grambling, a shy, very tall – OK, fat – guy, who liked teasing the vets. It was always, “Boom, what happened?” “Followed by laughter.

When Tree was forced to stand in his chair and sing the Grambling fight song at lunch, in fear and confusion, it came out: “Fight for dear ol” Gramblin “/ We are going to win with a torch and without doubt / Rah, rah, rah. “”

Even I sniffed my closed hand. Of course I did not want to draw attention to myself. God forbid it! A third-year veterinarian on the team, former North-West Center Jack Rudnay, did me a favor forever. I begged him early to please arrange with the elderly that I didn’t have to stand and sing my fight song – I mean, to this day I don’t know all the words to say, “Go, you Northwest “- and, like Roundtree, I was terrified of the certain humiliation against large, cruel men.

Like a backroom mob capo, Rudnay did that favor for me, somehow a pass from the vets in control. Appropriately, I think, I would be cut before anyone noticed.

But now I forgive the Chiefs. Everything is water under the bridge of time. I lifted the hex. It’s all right.

The only curse is on the many teams that Patrick Mahomes have not set up.

Hoo-ah!