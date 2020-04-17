Chief Medical provides advice on Grindr hook-ups on problems

The leading medical director has provided vital advice to any LGBT + person considering the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic.

Dr Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House staff, explained in an interview with Vanity Fair that it would all be at risk.

“If you feel you don’t want to have any part of this virus, would you stay away from 6 feet, wear a mask, and do all the things we talk about?” Fauci did.

He continued: “If you’re willing to risk – and you know, everyone has their own risk – you can tell if you want to meet someone. And it depends on the connection you want to have.”

He warned that some people thought they were spreading coronaviruses without showing anything.

Fauci said people who want a friend can “sit in a room and put a veil” and “chat a little” – but it’s clear that your communication is difficult.

“If you want to go a little further, then I am deciding on the risk factor,” he said.

People should be avoiding the current situation, but if they insist on going, Fauci had some important advice.

“What you don’t want to do is make sure someone is well,” he said.

If you want to go for a little adventure, then this is your choice when it comes to accidents.

Fauci said what makes the coronavirus epidemic “so difficult” is that people think they are transmitting the virus without showing any symptoms.

“If anyone who gets infected as soon as I get sick is sick, it gets easier,” he said.

“But what we’re seeing, what is even more troubling, is that there is a lot of propagation from an asymptomatic person.”

The big meetings would make her ‘very nervous’.

Elsewhere on the questionnaire, Fauci said the rallies made him “extremely nervous” right now because of the ongoing epidemic.

“One of the worst things is that in Wuhan, the city where the virus was transmitted, at a time when it was clear that the area was densely populated, the Chinese held a huge party of 40,000 people celebrating another Chinese festival.

He added: “This has just exploded.”

“And New Orleans had Mardi Gras. Look at what happened after Mardi Gras. So, I mean the direct answer to your question is that it would make me more nervous if there was a virus spreading.”