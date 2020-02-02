Chief Patrick Mahomes wants to throw a behind-the-back pass in the game

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media in Miami on Monday, scoring an average of four touchdowns per game this postseason. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

The Kansas City Chief’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, threw five touchdown passes to help his team overcome a 24-point deficit in their first game this postseason. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

The quarterback of the Kansas City Chief, Patrick Mahomes (15), suffered a knee injury in week 7, but appears to be back in full at Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

MIAMI, February 2 (UPI) – Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chief, is known for his ability to perform unorthodox throws. However, the 2018 NFL MVP wants to try something new against an NFL defense: a pass behind the scenes.

“(Mahomes) is trying all the time because he continues to urge trainer (Andy) Reid to include it in the system,” Chad Henne, the chief’s backup quarterback, told NFL Network. “He says to coach Reid:” I can vote this way and then throw it back. “And I think,” Ahhh, let’s just watch the ball. ”

Several Chiefs players indicated that Mahomes frequently does the back-the-back throw during training and delivers the pass with an accuracy of up to 20 meters in the field.

Mahomes has already thrown several no-look passes and a left-handed throw during his young but decorated NFL tenure. The 24-year-old gunslinger is best known for his ability to break out of his pocket and use his strong arm to throw deep passes to his fast, wide receivers. It can also stay in your pocket and use its accuracy to dismantle enemy defenses.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qm_svGpXL8s (/ embed)

A week 7 knee injury has restricted his range of motion for parts of his 2019 season, but he appears to be back in control and ready to take the senior San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LIV Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, to attack.

Mahomes completed 65.9 percent of these throws for 4,031 yards, 26 scores and five interceptions in 14 starts this season. Number 10 in the 2017 NFL Draft completed 65.7 percent of its passes this season for an average of 307.5 passes and four touchdowns per game.

“Every time we step on the field, we want to be different from any other team: offensive, defense and special teams,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on Monday at the Super Bowl Opening Night.

“We want to be different. We want to make the big game. On the offensive, we want to score every game.”

The Chiefs and 49ers start at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. According to Caesars, Mahomes’ Chiefs are the 1.5-point favorites to win the game.