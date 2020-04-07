Chief Scientist of Biotechnology Company Discusses Timeline for Potential Coronavirus Treatment

With no proven cure or vaccine for coronavirus, the scientific community is looking to a promising short-term solution using antibody drugs. Regeneron is one of several biotech companies developing such an approach. Dr. George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, sat at Norah O’Donnell, the organizer of CBS Evening News, to discuss the company’s commitment to the pandemic.

Nora O’Donnell: Please explain how antibody drugs work.

Basically, there are natural signals in the body that promote an immune or inflammatory response. The problem is that these immune and inflammatory responses are often overkill and can cause more damage than good. By using this antibody to specifically block this one inflammatory pathway, it actually benefits the inflammation found in the lungs, causing people to have dyspnea and eventually succumb to this tragic disease Is expected.

Kebulaza treats rheumatoid arthritis. How can COVID-19 help?

So, a wise Chinese scientist decided to try it and they reported that it seems that you are benefiting from the inflammation you get in the lungs with this disease, and the patient is getting better May be. These studies were uncontrolled case studies. We started a controlled study to see if this actually affected patients.

Now look at the other coronavirus programs and drugs you are working on. This cocktail, how does it work?

When you give a vaccine, you are giving something that triggers what is known as an immune response. Unfortunately, it takes time to perfect the way the body does itself. Fortunately, we and others have the technology to make these identical antibodies in vitro, purify them, and return them to people. As if these people were vaccinated

When can I get this remedy?

Well, as the first potential treatment, we should be able to know within the next few weeks or one or two months as a scientific community whether they are working in a really controlled way.

And what about antibody cocktails that could be pre-vaccine?

You can test it by June, and again, within 1-2 months, you will know, at least for certain patients, whether it is safe and effective. Thus, by the end of summer, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, can be treated.

